CULTA Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Two Dispensaries, Broadening Presence in Maryland

News provided by

Culta LLC

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, a premier cannabis company in Maryland, today announced that its subsidiary CULTA Dispensary Group has signed a definitive agreement to purchase two female-owned dispensaries, Growing Ventures (dba Greenhouse Wellness) and K&R holdings (dba Kannavis).

The acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness comes just one year after CULTA partnered with its founders, Gina Dubbé and Leslie Apgar, M.D., to bring Blissiva products to more women across the state.

"During the process of bringing Blissiva to market with CULTA earlier this year we got to know CULTA and were excited when they approached us and asked if we would want to join their family," said Gina Dubbé, co-founder of Greenhouse Wellness. "Their emphasis on product quality and a positive patient experience, coupled with their focus on closing the gender gap within the cannabis industry, made us very comfortable with them acquiring our dispensary."

In January 2021, CULTA hired Allison Siegel, its first female CEO, and CULTA feels closing the gender gap in the cannabis workplace, which has historically been male-dominated, can only bring more success to the industry. That same year, only 22.1% of executives in the industry were female. By hiring more female executives and acquiring female owned and operated companies, like Greenhouse Wellness and Kannavis, CULTA continues to work towards a more equitable future for women in the cannabis industry.

"It was important for us to be selective with who acquired Kannavis," said Gigi St. John, owner and operator of Kannavis. "My business partner, Jane Klink, and I only wanted to partner with a company that mirrored our values, and one of those values is carving out a space for more women in the industry. CULTA checked that box along with the passion they have for their employees. We are excited about this transaction for our employees and we're excited for the future of women in the Maryland cannabiz."

As one of the few vertically-integrated and Maryland-based cannabis companies in the state, the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness and Kannavis allows CULTA to continue to ensure patient access to CULTA's top-shelf cannabis from CULTA and its partner brands, like Old Pal, Robhots, and Blissiva. With adult-use legalization launching on July 1, 2023, refining the patient experience has never been more important to existing cannabis dispensaries in the state.

"I cannot wait to take the next steps to integrate both Greenhouse Wellness and Kannavis into the CULTA family. We have been looking for the right fit to expand our footprint for some time. After getting to know the Greenhouse Wellness and Kannavis ownership, it was clear we finally found the right path to do just that. Both of these dispensaries have been innovative in serving their patients' needs and built their business with passion and integrity. We are ecstatic about adult-use legalization, and anticipate more Marylanders will begin exploring the benefits of cannabis as a result," said Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "By broadening our presence now, we hope more medical patients, and eventually recreational users, will be able to experience what it's like to purchase cannabis from a company that's committed to quality above all else."

There are no plans to immediately relocate the dispensaries, and CULTA intends to onboard and retain their staff to ensure that in addition to their current success, they can also represent and encompass the core values of CULTA. The official date of acquisition is dependent on state approval of the transfer of ownership.

ABOUT CULTA
Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long-overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life-saving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io.

CULTA MEDIA CONTACT
Renier Fee
[email protected]
www.Culta.io

SOURCE Culta LLC

Also from this source

CULTA Announces Partnership with Blissiva, a Female-Focused Cannabis Brand in Maryland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.