Cultivate Ventures joins Advisory Board at Saratoga Group

AUBURN, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Group has announced the recent addition of Cultivate Ventures to their advisory board.

Cultivate Ventures, advised by the Strategic Innovation Group, brings over a decade of experience investing in alternative funds and investments specifically targeting industrial and real estate assets from inefficiently performing markets. With Strategic Innovation Group, Cultivate Ventures brings nationwide experience of investing in and managing Qualified Opportunity Zone businesses, funds, and assets.

A Cultivate Ventures managed fund CVCOF-II made a strategic investment into Saratoga Group's latest Manufactured Housing Fund, Saratoga MHP Fund VII.

"We are excited to have Cultivate Ventures and their advisor, Strategic Innovation Group, on our team," said Saratoga Group CEO Sam Hales. "Their specific background in maximizing value while mitigating compliance risk of opportunity zone investments will provide critical value to our Opportunity Zone Funds."

Caesar Layton, a partner from Cultivate Ventures, responded, "We have been looking to invest in the affordable manufactured home sector for years and had not until we met the Saratoga Group. They bring the unique combination of being strong stewards for maximizing investment returns while understanding the unique nature of MH real estate acquisitions and asset management. We feel our domain expertise in opportunity zone investments will add tremendous value to the fund, communities, and shareholders."

Saratoga Group now owns over 4000 sites and is a top-50 owner in the MH space. Saratoga Group continues to focus on value-add acquisitions in the Southeast and Midwest US.

About Saratoga Group

Saratoga Group was established in 2011 and has been exclusively focused on the acquisition and improvement of Mobile Home Communities since 2017.

For additional information regarding Saratoga Group or upcoming investments, please contact them at [email protected] or 916 596-9000. These investments are only available to accredited investors per Reg D 506(c).

