cultivate(MD) Capital Funds LP Announces Investment into Nanochon

News provided by

cultivate(MD)

27 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- cultivate(MD) Capital Funds LP, funds that are focused on investments into early-stage medical device companies with innovative technologies, announced today that they have made a significant investment into Nanochon, a Washington, D.C.—based regenerative cartilage innovator.  

Continue Reading

Nanochon develops solutions utilized by sports medicine physicians to treat active patients requiring cartilage restoration.  Nanochon's Chondrograft™ replaces lost or damaged cartilage and encourages new growth using an innovative material and 3D printed designs that are cost-effective and easy to deploy treatment options.

R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA, Managing Director of cultivate(MD) said, "cultivate(MD) is proud to announce their investment in the Series Seed Prime round for Nanochon. Over the past six years, cultivate(MD) Capital Funds has focused our efforts to help develop emerging technology that solves previously unsolvable healthcare conditions.  Nanochon fits this description perfectly as they address focal cartilage defects in the 18-55 year old active patient population.  Their novel implant has demonstrated unparalleled results in numerous equine studies and is in final preparation for first-in-human trials.  cultivate(MD) is proud to partner with Nanochon to help bring this technology to the forefront, and I am pleased to have been appointed to serve on Nanochon's Board of Directors to represent cultivate(MD) Capital.

Benjamin Holmes, PhD, CEO of Nanochon said, "We at Nanochon are thrilled to welcome cultivate(MD) as a key investor and valued member of our Board of Directors. Their investment and board participation represent a significant vote of confidence in our vision and technology. This collaboration is a crucial step towards accelerating our groundbreaking work in revolutionizing joint health and regenerative treatments and will enable us to establish a new standard in minimally invasive, durable, and restorative treatments."

About cultivate(MD) Capital Funds

As a medical device venture capital fund, cultivate(MD) is dedicated to bringing emerging health care innovations to market, with a special focus on medical device and orthopedic technologies. cultivate(MD) is focused on investing in early stage healthcare companies with innovative technologies that have demonstrated evidence of effectiveness.  For more information, visit:  https://cultivate-md.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations, assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions.

SOURCE cultivate(MD)

Also from this source

cultivate(MD) Capital Funds Portfolio Company SentiAR Announces Second FDA Clearance for CommandEP™ Interface

cultivate(MD) Capital Funds Portfolio Company SentiAR Announces Second FDA Clearance for CommandEP™ Interface

cultivate(MD) Capital Funds LP, funds that are focused on investments into early-stage medical device companies with innovative technologies,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.