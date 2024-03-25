Cultivating a Distinct College Experience: The Vital Role of Student Engagement at Itawamba Community College

TUPELO, Miss., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The following is written by Dr. Jay Allen, President, Itawamba Community College, a member of the American Associate of Community Colleges.

Dr. Jay Allen, president of Itawamba Community College

The power of community colleges lies in their ability to provide accessible, affordable and diverse educational opportunities that empower individuals to pursue their academic and career goals, ultimately contributing to the development and well-being of communities.

As the proud president of Itawamba Community College (ICC), I am excited to reflect on the vibrant tapestry of student life that makes our institution truly exceptional. At the heart of this distinctive experience are the myriad student activities and student engagement opportunities that shape the culture of our institution and contribute to the development of well-rounded individuals.

College life extends far beyond the classroom, and Itawamba Community College recognizes the paramount importance of fostering a holistic educational environment. Our commitment to providing a well-rounded education is exemplified through the diverse range of student engagement points that is the foundation for our students to be able to flourish.

Building Lifelong Connections

Student activities serve as catalysts for building lasting friendships and connections. From more than 60 clubs and organizations, now referenced as The Student Experience, 11 athletics teams, a 250-member marching band, 1,246 residential students and more than 150 programing events each year benefiting our student population of roughly 5,000, these activities provide students with opportunities to meet like-minded individuals, share common interests and forge connections that can last a lifetime. It's through these connections that students find a sense of belonging, creating a tight-knit community that extends far beyond graduation and into their life journey.

ICC ensures that all students, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities to access and benefit from the multitude of resources, programs and services offered by the college. This means creating an environment where all students have an equal chance of achieving their academic and personal goals, regardless of factors such as socioeconomic status, race, gender or disability.

For example, ICC organized its Minority Achievement Network for Upward Progression (MANUP) program to provide enhanced opportunities for our young men of color. MANUP is a networking organization focused on leadership skills, college and community involvement, educational advancement and fraternity with an emphasis on success. These young men have studied leadership roles in the workplace and academia, learned about appropriate mental health, are involved in community charitable opportunities and are in the final stages of creating a spring leadership conference with community and college leaders. Post graduation, they can serve as mentors to new students participating in the program.

Personal Growth and Development

Engaging in extracurricular activities is not just about having fun; it's about personal growth and development and connecting with students with similar interests and goals. Whether participating in leadership roles, organizing events or honing new skills, students at Itawamba Community College have the chance to discover their passions and unlock their full potential. These experiences contribute significantly to the development of well-rounded individuals prepared to face the challenges of the future.

Our emphasis on student engagement has proven to help our students become more successful in the classroom and post-graduation. According to Mississippi's Institution of Higher Learning data, Itawamba Community College produces more graduates who attend any of the State's eight universities and the second-highest number of bachelor's degrees by transfer students. What's more, ICC students graduate with a higher GPA than students who started at the university. This happens even with ICC being a midsize institution when compared to the other 14 community colleges in Mississippi.

Student engagement at ICC extends beyond activities into our academic support infrastructure. Instructional Support is a multi-tiered program that utilizes peer-tutoring, faculty-tutoring, student mentorship and data tracking to ensure that our students have every opportunity to be successful through engagement. Instructional Support employs a holistic approach to serving student needs to elevate each to a higher level of performance. It also utilizes a high caliber team of faculty, staff and tutors who empower students to achieve their utmost success via a network.

In addition, Itawamba Community College's innovative grouping of academic majors into schools, which are tailored to the institution to which students plan to transfer or career fields into which they wish to work, provides extensive student engagement opportunities both in and out of the classroom. The enhanced version of engagement enables students/members to be paired with industry professionals and an opportunity to develop relationships across the whole college, all locations. They may find a study or internship partner, develop leadership skills and see the long-term outcome of what they are studying.

A Unique College Experience

What sets Itawamba Community College apart from other institutions is the unique blend of academic excellence and a vibrant student life. Our commitment to fostering a supportive environment where students can explore their interests and talents ensures that the college experience is truly one-of-a-kind. We believe in nurturing not just academic success but also the personal and social development of each student.

The unparalleled experience at Itawamba Community College is a result of our steadfast dedication to fostering a holistic educational environment for our students to not only join an organization but be a contributing member, participate in a community service project, take advantage of academic support engagement opportunities, or by attending a cultural event. As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of education, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Itawamba is not just a community college; it is a transformative journey that equips students with the skills, knowledge and resilience needed not only to thrive in a rapidly evolving world but also to be their best!

Uniquely American, community colleges serve more than 10 million students annually, providing critical access to higher education in academic and workforce development. As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support to increase economic mobility for all. https://www.aacc.nche.edu/

