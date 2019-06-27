Cultivating the Future of Medical Cannabis: Cannabis Capital Group Launches New Website

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Capital Group, a boutique consulting, advisory and investing services provider to the medical cannabis industry, today announced the launch of its new corporate website www.thecannabiscapitalgroup.com, focused on assisting new businesses in navigating the complicated process of starting a medical cannabis company.

CCG's multidisciplinary team leverages its experience in medicine, government, lobbying, business operations, law, marketing, technology and investing to offer clients the advice and tools they need to be successful, from pre-application preparation to post-license implementation.

"Most cannabis consulting firms offer little more than application writing services, while treating their clients as interchangeable," said CEO Eddie Armstrong, who served as Minority Leader of the Arkansas House of Representatives before founding CCG with his wife Sherra and renowned physician Dr. Alonzo Williams. "The medical cannabis industry is maturing rapidly and service-providers need to be responsive to the needs of a more demanding clientele. License applicants and startups want their unique stories told. At Cannabis Capital Group, we treat our clients as partners, investing alongside them for the long-run."

CCG offers a comprehensive suite of services, including cultivation license and dispensary license application writing, business plan and team development, legal and compliance, government affairs and lobbying, and operations management.

In addition to its consulting function, CCG also vets, curates and manages investment opportunities, inviting doctors and other healthcare professional to participate responsibly in the growing medical cannabis industry by providing access to high quality cannabis startups.

"We are more than a medical cannabis business," said Dr. Williams, who serves as CCG's chief medical officer. "We are a mission-driven community dedicated to cultivating the future of responsible medical cannabis through public advocacy and professional education."

Capital Cannabis Group has successfully worked with clients to win medical cannabis operating licenses, develop business plans, form teams and source external funding. The core team has also completed the design, construction and opening of one of Arkansas' first medical cannabis cultivation centers, a state-of-the-art facility that is quickly becoming the envy of the South. CCG works with clients nationwide.

About Cannabis Capital Group, LLC

CCG is a medical cannabis consulting, investing, and advisory business that is committed to helping businesses grow, investors find opportunities, and healthcare professionals understand the therapeutic power of one of nature's most amazing plants. CCG leverages deep industry experience and knowledge to provide business planning and implementation services, navigate the license application process, and support end-to-end development from idea to execution for startups within the medical cannabis industry.

