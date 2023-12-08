Cultivating Tomorrow: A Deep Dive into Agricultural Biotechnology's $119.6 Billion Revolution

'Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets' explores the dynamic intersection of cutting-edge biotechnological innovations and the global agricultural landscape. This concise overview delves into the transformative technologies reshaping farming practices, crop yields, and market dynamics. From genetically modified organisms to advanced gene editing techniques, this report provides a snapshot of the pivotal role biotechnology plays in shaping the future of agriculture and its far-reaching implications on global markets.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand for Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets estimated to increase from $79.9 billion in 2023 to reach $119.6 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 through 2028.

This comprehensive report offers a meticulous overview of the global agricultural biotechnology market, providing invaluable insights into its diverse product categories and usage. The study presents definitive and detailed evaluations and projections of the worldwide agricultural biotechnology market, meticulously analysing regions, countries, and key market players. Within the market, product types are segmented into biotech seeds, biologicals, and biotechnology tools, further classified by their end uses in plants, animals, and microbes. Market size and estimations, presented in terms of value ($ Millions), establish 2022 as the base year, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2028. The report not only explores the global market but also delves into regional nuances, providing insights into market sizes at the product type and end-use levels. In addition, the study discusses major players in each regional agricultural biotechnology market, elucidates primary drivers, regional dynamics, and current industry trends. The report culminates with a meticulous focus on the vendor landscape, offering comprehensive company profiles of the key players, providing readers with a deep understanding of the market's current landscape and future potential.

Learn More

The biotechnology tools segment within the agricultural biotechnology market plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing farming practices and crop improvement. Biotechnology tools encompass a wide array of methodologies and techniques utilized for the manipulation and investigation of biological systems, primarily focusing on genetic and molecular aspects. These tools enable scientists and researchers to modify genes, identify specific traits, and develop new crop varieties with enhanced qualities. Examples of biotechnology tools include molecular breeding, a technique that involves identifying and selecting desirable traits at the molecular level, marker-assisted selection, which utilizes genetic markers to aid in the selection of desirable traits, and CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing, a precise gene-editing tool allowing scientists to modify specific genes within an organism. These tools are instrumental in improving crop yields, enhancing crop resistance to diseases and pests, and mitigating the environmental impact of agriculture. In the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China, government support and initiatives have propelled the rapid growth of the agricultural biotechnology market. China's proactive approach to research and development, as well as its commercial adoption of genetically modified crops, has significantly contributed to the region's accelerated growth, making it a standout in the global agricultural biotechnology landscape.

Driving forces behind the Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Market's growth comprise:

Decreasing availability of agricultural land- The decreasing availability of agricultural land poses a significant challenge to global food security and sustainable agricultural practices. As urbanization, industrialization, and population growth continue to expand, arable land is being lost to infrastructure development, commercial projects, and natural resource depletion. This trend not only limits the space for cultivating essential crops but also intensifies competition for fertile land among farmers and industries. The consequences of diminishing agricultural land are far-reaching, leading to increased pressure on existing farmlands, overuse of resources, and heightened environmental degradation. Farmers are forced to adopt intensive farming techniques, often relying on chemical inputs and unsustainable practices, further depleting the soil's fertility. Addressing this issue requires innovative solutions such as urban farming, precision agriculture, and sustainable land management practices, to optimize existing agricultural spaces and ensure long-term food production without compromising the environment. Additionally, policies promoting land conservation and responsible land use are essential to safeguarding the future of agriculture in the face of decreasing land availability. Rising cultivation of biotech-crops- The rising cultivation of biotech crops signifies a transformative shift in modern agriculture, with far-reaching implications for global food production and sustainability. Biotech crops, genetically modified to exhibit desirable traits such as pest resistance, increased yield, or enhanced nutritional value, have gained widespread acceptance among farmers due to their potential to address critical challenges in agriculture. These crops not only contribute to higher yields, ensuring food security for growing populations, but also reduce the reliance on chemical pesticides, thereby promoting environmentally friendly farming practices. The adoption of biotech crops has also opened avenues for drought-tolerant varieties, enabling cultivation in regions prone to water scarcity. Moreover, biotech innovations have played a pivotal role in addressing malnutrition, with biofortified crops engineered to provide essential nutrients to populations facing dietary deficiencies. As agricultural biotechnology continues to advance, the rising cultivation of biotech crops stands as a testament to the industry's ability to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainable practices, and meet the global demand for safe, nutritious, and abundant food sources. Growing investment in agricultural biotechnology- The growing investment in agricultural biotechnology reflects a burgeoning recognition of its pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture and ensuring global food security. Investors, both public and private, are increasingly allocating resources to research, development, and commercialization of innovative biotechnological solutions. This heightened interest is fueled by the industry's potential to address pressing challenges, including climate change impacts, rising demand for food, and the need for sustainable farming practices. These investments drive advancements in genetically modified crops, precision agriculture technologies, and biotechnological tools, fostering the creation of resilient crop varieties, improved agricultural practices, and increased productivity. Moreover, funding initiatives support the development of biofortified crops, aiding in the fight against malnutrition and enhancing the nutritional value of staple foods. The infusion of capital into agricultural biotechnology not only accelerates scientific progress but also fosters collaborations between researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, paving the way for a future where innovative biotechnological solutions play a central role in global agriculture.

Request a Copy of the Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $79.9 billion Market Size Forecast $119.6 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, End-use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Spain, Portugal., China, India, Brazil, and Argentina Key Market Drivers Decreasing availability of agricultural land.

Rising cultivation of biotech-crops.

Growing investment in agricultural biotechnology.

The Rising Demand for Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets:

The Rising Demand for "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" signifies a pivotal moment in the agricultural industry, where innovation meets global demand. This surge in interest reflects a growing recognition of the transformative potential of biotechnology in agriculture. Farmers and researchers alike are increasingly turning to emerging technologies to enhance crop yield, ensure food security, and mitigate environmental impact. With advancements like genetically modified organisms (GMOs), gene editing techniques, and precision farming tools, agricultural biotechnology is revolutionizing traditional farming practices. The global market's increasing appetite for these technologies not only indicates a shift toward more sustainable and efficient agricultural methods but also underscores the urgency to meet the challenges of a burgeoning world population and changing climatic conditions. As the demand rises, agricultural biotechnology continues to pave the way for a future where innovation and sustainable practices harmoniously coexist, reshaping the way we cultivate and produce food on a global scale.

Trends and Innovations:

Trends and Innovations in Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets encapsulate the forefront of agricultural transformation. In an era where precision and sustainability are paramount, the agricultural biotechnology sector is witnessing remarkable trends and innovations. From gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9 to the development of biofortified crops with enhanced nutritional value, the industry is leveraging cutting-edge science to address food security challenges. Precision agriculture, powered by IoT (Internet of Things) devices and data analytics, is optimizing resource management, while vertical farming and hydroponics are redefining traditional cultivation methods. Sustainable solutions, such as drought-resistant crops and organic farming innovations, underscore the industry's commitment to eco-friendly practices. These trends not only enhance crop productivity but also pave the way for a greener, more efficient future of agriculture, ensuring a harmonious balance between technological innovation and environmental stewardship in the global markets.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Challenges and Opportunities in Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" represent a complex landscape defined by both hurdles and avenues for transformative progress. The challenges faced by the agricultural biotechnology sector include navigating stringent regulatory frameworks, addressing ethical concerns related to genetic modification, and overcoming public skepticism regarding genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation also pose significant challenges in the quest for innovative agricultural solutions. However, amidst these challenges, abundant opportunities abound. The growing global population and increasing food demand present a vast market for biotechnological advancements. Precision agriculture, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, and bioinformatics offer opportunities to enhance crop yield, develop disease-resistant varieties, and optimize resource utilization. Moreover, agricultural biotechnology plays a pivotal role in sustainable farming practices, promoting eco-friendly approaches such as organic farming and reducing the environmental impact of agriculture. Embracing these opportunities can lead to a future where agricultural biotechnology not only meets the challenges but also paves the way for a more food-secure, environmentally conscious, and technologically advanced world.

This report on the agricultural biotechnology: emerging technologies and global markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What are the estimated market size and growth rate of the agricultural biotechnology market?

In 2022, the worldwide agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $74.6 billion and is anticipated to achieve $119.6 billion by the conclusion of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. What factors contribute to the expansion of the agricultural biotechnology market?

The market's growth is propelled by rising demands for enhanced crop productivity, a growing preference for nutritionally enriched crops, and the diminishing availability of arable land. Which categories are included in the agricultural biotechnology market analysis?

The analysis of the agricultural biotechnology market encompasses segments based on product type, end-use, and geographical regions. Which product type is expected to lead the market by 2028?

Biotech seeds are anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the agricultural biotechnology market?

North America holds the highest share of the market. Which corporations are pivotal players in the agricultural biotechnology sector?

Major entities in this market comprise BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., Novozymes A/S, FMC Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins, Illumina, Inc., Valent Biosciences, AgBiome Inc., LGC Bio search Technologies, Syngenta AG, and more.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

Agbiome Llc

Agrisoma

Agreliant Genetics Llc

Basf Se

Bayer Ag

Certis Usa Llc

Corteva Inc.

Ceres Biotics Tech S.L.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Indigo Ag

Lgc Biosearch Technologies

Novozymes A/S

Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Syngenta Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Valent Biosciences

Verdesian Life Sciences Corp.

Browse More Related Reports:

Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets: "Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets" explores the intricate world of genetic modification techniques and their impact on global markets. This comprehensive study delves into the advancements in genome editing technologies, shedding light on CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs, among others. The report provides detailed analyses of the current market trends, regional dynamics, and key players in the genome editing industry. With a focus on applications in healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology, this research offers invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of genetic editing, making it an essential resource for researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers alike.

Seed Coating Materials: Global Markets: This report provides an updated review of the seed coating materials market, focusing on its coating type, crop type, material type. Report includes forecasted trends in the seed coating materials markets through 2028. Key market participants, extensive market segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are discussed. There is a detailed discussion on market dynamics and the level of impact, key geographies and respective trends, and competitive scenarios that will form the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates. The seed coating materials market has been analyzed for five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. The report will provide details concerning seed coating materials.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC