Cultural Charity Event for the Celiac Association

The charitable orchestral concert "Symphony of Hope" was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, and at the invitation of Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Mashael bint Mohammed bin Saud Al Saud, Chairwoman of the Celiac Association Board of Directors. Produced by the Hiba Kawas International Foundation (HKI), the event was organized by the Celiac Association in the Kingdom to support its programs and initiatives for assisting celiac disease patients.

The concert featured Arab opera pioneer, composer, and Saudi soprano Dr. Hiba Al-Kawas, known for her rich and unique operatic experience presented on the world's most prestigious stages, with her music performed by major international orchestras. She was accompanied by a symphony orchestra comprising 60 musicians from the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theaters, as well as from the Lebanese National Orchestra for Oriental-Arabic Music.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities, including Their Royal Highnesses, Excellencies, and dignitaries, along with elite members of Saudi society, cultural figures, and media representatives. It was broadcast live on MBC Al Thaqafiya ( Culture channel ), the event's media partner.

The event was presented by Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia Group for Media Production and Consultancy in Abu Dhabi. With her characteristic elegance, El Ruweini introduced the event and its participants, stating in her speech: "I am delighted and honored to be with you this evening, where we gather for the Symphony of Hope, embodying the spirit of giving and solidarity in our community. This prominent charitable event comes under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Culture, His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, and is organized by the Chairwoman of the Celiac Association. We stand today hand in hand with those affected by this disease that afflicts our loved ones and children. We stand to alleviate their burden, for they are part of us, and we are part of them. Let us leave a lasting humanitarian impact for us and for them, as we have always known in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a land of giving, goodness, and humanity. Together, let us make a difference in the lives of those most in need of our support."

This was followed by a speech from Mr. Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Deputy to His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, who said: "I am pleased to be with you tonight on behalf of the event's patron, His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, in this evening organized by the Celiac Association. We at the Ministry of Culture are proud to support its purposeful programs and initiatives. The Association enhances humanitarian charitable work to assist celiac patients and raise awareness about its risks to our community's health. We are delighted, as part of the cultural system, to support the Association in achieving its noble goals, in addition to spreading musical and visual arts culture through this charity event.

I am pleased to renew the Ministry of Culture's pride in its significant role in supporting the cultural system and humanitarian work in all its forms. I thank you all for your attendance, participation, and commitment to supporting charitable and cultural work, as well as your effective contribution to the auction dedicated to benefiting celiac disease patients. I assure you of the Ministry's constant commitment to providing support and empowerment, so that we can all fulfil our national duty towards our beloved Kingdom, for a better present and future.

The event was then opened by Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Mashael bint Mohammed bin Saud Al Saud, Chairwoman of the Celiac Association Board of Directors, with a speech that included:

"We gather tonight in this magnificent scene, which we wanted to be different, distinctive, and exceptional. Exceptional with a blessed meeting that brought us together with these noble and benevolent faces, and exceptional in its cultural, humanitarian, and civilizational dimensions, which have become the title of our first cause in our dear Kingdom, the qibla of the civilized world.

We meet tonight in a charitable forum and a humanitarian occasion organized by the Celiac Association, in a charitable mission and a national event in which we employ our national cohesion and harness our humanitarian duty, in an event that combined culture with charity, and blended intention with purpose, under the title 'Symphony of Hope'.

Always in the context of our pursuit of hope, the Association, through its initiatives and programs, has worked to spread awareness about the disease, and has undertaken full psychological and health support for all celiac patients and their families, in comprehensive and wide-ranging initiatives throughout the Kingdom and its cities and regions. We are harnessing all our capabilities, abilities, and our work team to achieve the most prominent goal: alleviating the suffering of patients, standing by them with all the determination, will, and persistence we have been given, providing support and assistance, and reaching a healthy society free from diseases and pains, as befits our beloved Kingdom.

This most splendid message is written tonight with a melody of light and her iconic voice by the pioneer of Arab opera and musical composer, and President of the National Higher Institute of Music in Lebanon, Dr. Hiba Al-Kawas. She was the most prominent initiator in supporting the Association, through reviving the concert with her music, songs, and brilliant presence, along with the accompanying international symphony orchestra, and through producing this concert and presenting it to the Celiac Association, out of her belief in our noble message. Is there anything greater than having the charming operatic voice carry a refined and purposeful humanitarian cause on wings of dream and hope?

This message is also written tonight in the color of love and hope, painted and formed in the paintings of creative artists that adorned our concert and the palace. To complete the scene of joy through this innovative combination of music, visual art, and humanitarian giving, so that we soar together in spaces of magic, fragrance, and splendor, and together create a vibrant painting pulsing with the passion of giving, and cross together to the shore of hope, and write together a luminous line in the sky of humanity.

Our evening tonight is a message of love for every soul yearning for peace, and a true symphony for the desired hope, may it be a model to be emulated by those with pure hearts and benevolent white hands.

The Symphony of Hope is a step on the thousand-mile road, and hope always begins with the smallest steps to reach the deepest of heart and soul. This step would not have been possible without the efforts of everyone who worked, contributed, and participated in the success of this evening, from sponsors, supporters, artists, and work team, and I ask God to reward everyone with the best reward.

In conclusion, I raise the highest thanks and appreciation to my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his Crown Prince, the godfather of the vision and inspirer of generations, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Thanks are also extended to my dear brothers, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid for their support and assistance. And thanks after God to the biggest supporter and companion of the road, my beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz. May we always meet in health, wellness, and peace."

In a captivating appearance and with an iconic voice, Al-Kawas opened the musical concert, conducting and performing Arab and international opera in a stunning blend of classical world music and her own compositions performed by the orchestra and through her singing. Al-Kawas took the stage in a majestic entrance, wearing a green dress to the sound of a cappella music, performing Albinoni's "Adagio," which she rearranged and brilliantly sang.

With Tchaikovsky's immortal masterpiece "Swan Lake" (Intermezzo) Scene 1, the melodies danced like the water of the lake separating the audience and the stage, which was specially designed for the occasion. The fragrance of water blended in the two lakes, in whose reflection the fingers of the "Russia Virtuosi Orchestra" musicians sparkled. The audience was then transported to another ethereal world of wonder and timeless music, performed by the orchestra with Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" March 2.

In the "Russian Dance" from the Swan Lake ballet, the orchestra managed to take listeners to another shore of melodic fluidity, especially with the solo violin performance by Uliana Kislitsina, whose nimble fingers transformed the violin into an ethereal, soaring instrument.

Al-Kawas's heavenly voice returned with the poem "And You Love Me" by poet Huda Al-Numani, composed by Al-Kawas, moving through her vocal ranges and undulations in a beautiful union of deep words, melody, and voice. Crossing over to the purity embodied by Al-Hallaj in his immortal poem "O Breeze of the Wind" with Al-Kawas's music, the soprano achieved a spiritual musical fusion in a performance that shaded the night of Hattin Palace.

Between the song "Your Hand" (oud and orchestra) with oud by Abdullah Namour and music by Al-Kawas, and the song "My Love" with music by Al-Kawas and poetry by Abdul Aziz Khoja, Al-Kawas reigned supreme in a magical performance that transported its fragrance to the elite audience, who lived those moments in awe and identification.

After a return to the solo violin with Uliana's bow traveling to Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" with grace, splendor, and skill, the music of the Andalusian muwashah "Lamma Bada Yatathanna" was revealed in a luxurious musical form in Al-Kawas's orchestral arrangement and her singing, which took the audience on a magical Andalusian journey. She then flew them again to a different space of tranquillity with "Memory" (from Cats) by Andrew Lloyd Webber in Al-Kawas's voice.

As for "Pleiades" No. 1, Second Movement, the inspiring piece composed and conducted by Al-Kawas, it poured additional fragrance on the fragrance, and on the "Symphony of Hope" Al-Kawas's brilliance in her great music that carries the specificity of her identity and unique imprint. To the stars, where Al-Kawas soared throughout the concert, she revisited her masterpiece song "The Stars of the World in Your Eyes," for which she composed the music and Nada Al-Hajj wrote the lyrics, leaving the stage afterwards for the orchestra to stroll with its instruments and skilled musicians in Shostakovich's gardens and his masterpiece "Waltz No. 2."

Before her final song, Al-Kawas addressed the audience with words from the heart, dedicating the evening to her "homeland" Saudi Arabia, "where we gather for music in service of humanity and for love, goodness, and hope. On this night we spread awareness about a hidden disease, celiac disease, awareness that can save people's lives thanks to the Celiac Association. On this night that carries awareness, love, and joy, my mother country is wounded, my country of birth is suffering, but my country Saudi Arabia is brimming with hope." Al-Kawas added: "I have received many international medals and awards, but I consider the most important medal I have achieved is that I was granted Saudi citizenship, and this is the greatest achievement I am proud of. I take this opportunity to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, because I felt that I had reclaimed my origins from Mecca and Hijaz after a journey of more than a thousand years to return to my land, my homeland, and my roots. Lebanon needs a symphony of hope and its return to its Arab embrace, represented by the greatest supporter and embracer, Saudi Arabia, in all its crises and tribulations."

After her emotional words about the Kingdom and Lebanon, Al-Kawas sang her masterpiece "Lebanon, Return as Hope," for which she composed the music and Abdul Aziz Khoja wrote the poetry, concluding the grand concert with the Royal Salute performed by her voice and played by the orchestra.

The concert concluded with an art auction dedicated to the Celiac Association, managed by writer and businesswoman Dr. Wafa Al-Rasheed, with the participation of a distinguished group of internationally renowned Saudi artists who have contributed to spreading creativity locally and internationally, including: Maha Al-Mallouh, Hanan Bahamdan, Fahd Al-Naima, Najla Al-Saleem, Lulwa Al-Hamoud, and other artists. This was in an effort by the "Celiac Association" to integrate visual and musical arts, to provide a rich cultural and artistic experience that contributes to spreading joy and hope, and highlights the importance of linking arts and charitable works as a civilizational lever for peoples and societies, in addition to promoting the spirit of giving, solidarity, and compassion in society, represented in the charitable goal of the concert, which is to support the association for celiac patients.

The "Symphony of Hope" concert dominated the media and cultural scene in Saudi Arabia, with the concert's hashtag trending in Arabic, spreading widely between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, showing the great interaction from the media and followers with the celiac cause. The concert continued to top social media sites even the following day, with the sharing and exchange of the Royal Salute performed by Al-Kawas, which spread across platforms, media, and among people.

