Cultural Competence and Anti-Bias Expert Sheila Thorne to Speak at National Racial Equity for Social Justice Summit in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Thorne, a nationally recognized leader in diversity and equity, will speak on a panel in Washington D.C. on November 4 as part of the inaugural Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) National Racial Equity for Social Justice (NREI) Summit. As CEO and president of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) with decades of relevant experience, Thorne will join other accomplished panelists to address long-standing discrimination and bias in the criminal justice system and how legislators can play a critical role in reform efforts. The event, titled "You Can't Spell Criminal Justice System Without 'Bias", will take place on November 4, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. EST. To register for the inaugural NREI summit.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker will deliver remarks on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus before the author and criminal defense attorney Jarrett M. Adams begins moderating the panel. Thorne will be one of four panelists during the event, speaking alongside Nicole Porter, senior director of advocacy for The Sentencing Project; Kristin Henning, Georgetown professor and juvenile defense attorney; and Fani T. Willis, the current district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, and first female to ever hold the office.

The goal of the November 4 panel is to address and discuss the inequality and implicit bias demonstrated in all facets of the U.S. justice system, from arrest to charging, conviction and sentencing. Panelists will cover the current failures and crucial opportunities for improvement within the criminal justice system while also identifying legislators' role in fixing the judicial system.

An invited panelist for the 2021 international conference of the Global Law Enforcement and Public Health Association, Thorne has worked for over a decade with the nation's leading Black and Hispanic law enforcement organizations throughout the United States on police and policing reform. "Over the past few years, the rallying cries for social justice and demands to fix issues that have long plagued the criminal justice system have reached new heights," said Thorne. "In my daily work, the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd has shed light on how these systemic issues of racial inequality spill over into our healthcare system, negatively impacting healthcare outcomes for Black Americans. In 2016, the American Public Health Association declared violence a public health crisis. "It is critical that we come together with the legislature to address these problems, and I look forward to joining my fellow panelists to discuss solutions."

Prior to her role at the helm of MHMG, Thorne worked as a senior executive for leading healthcare marketing and communications companies, specializing in diverse global cultures. Thorne is known for her unique ability to galvanize communities of color around social justice issues. Earlier this year, she was named one of the most inspiring people in life sciences by PharmaVOICE. She has been featured in Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise, The Positive Community, and more.

About Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)

Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG), led by CEO and President Sheila Thorne, is a consulting firm with specific expertise in diverse global cultures. The MHMG team has spent more than two decades designing and implementing cross-cultural health education programs, marketing, and media campaigns, clinical trial recruitment and retention campaigns, cultural competency training programs for the fortune 500 companies, not-for-profit, governmental healthcare organizations, and agencies, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. For more information, visit www.sheilathorne.com.

