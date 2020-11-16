Cultural Competency Courses for Oregon Mental Health Providers Available from Quality Interactions

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Interactions, Inc. offers cultural competency continuing education (CCCE) approved by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). In accordance with Oregon's CCCE law, HB-2011 (2019), many Oregon healthcare professionals are encouraged—or required—by their licensing boards to earn CCCE credits. Two boards at the forefront of this charge are the Board of Psychology and the Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists.

Mental health professionals licensed by the Board of Psychology and the Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists are required to earn four credit hours of CCCE training every two years in order to renew their licenses. This requirement recognizes the need to improve care and reduce health disparities in Oregon's increasingly diverse population.

"We applaud these boards for implementing CCCE requirements and demonstrating their commitment to reducing disparities in Oregon by developing cultural competency skills among mental health providers," said Megan Bedford, VP of Content & Marketing at Quality Interactions.

Quality Interactions cultural competency courses fulfill Oregon's CCCE requirement by meeting or exceeding the OHA's criteria for approval. Quality Interactions courses focus on a person-centered approach to cultural competency that builds learners' cross-cultural communication skills as part of a developmental and participatory process. Quality Interactions offers a range of cultural competency courses and a mental health package that includes courses on unconscious bias, cross-cultural care in mental health and depression, LGBTQ and Latinx population health.

"Quality Interactions is exceptional because it was founded by practicing physicians and experts in culturally-sensitive care. All our courses are developed specifically for healthcare professionals and include real-world, interactive scenarios to make learning more meaningful and enduring," said Bedford.

Visit https://www.qualityinteractions.com/ccce-credit-for-mental-health-providers to learn more about CCCE for Oregon mental health providers. Quality Interactions offers live demonstrations of cultural competency courses for organizations upon request: https://www.qualityinteractions.com/oregon/training/demo

About Quality Interactions

Quality Interactions is a certified Minority Business Enterprise with a mission to improve cross-cultural interactions in healthcare. Quality Interactions offers the premier cultural competency curriculum for the healthcare industry, including eLearning and spaced learning education, an online resource center, live training, and organizational assessments. Quality Interactions has trained more than 250,000 healthcare professionals at the country's largest hospitals, health plans, and medical schools. http://qualityinteractions.com

