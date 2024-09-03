Cultural Exchanges That Transcend Mountains and Seas & Enduring Folk Friendships Guizhou Shines at the 22nd Washington Chinese Culture Festival

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The essence of international relations is rooted in the mutual affection of their peoples. On August 31, Guizhou made a prominent appearance at the 22nd Washington Chinese Culture Festival, where the "Mountain Park Province • Vibrant Guizhou" cultural tourism promotion emerged as a standout highlight.

Xie Nian, Executive Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech and took a group photo with Chinese and American guests Xie Feng, Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy to the United States, tasted Guizhou tea when visiting the exhibition

As a hallmark of annual Sino-American cultural exchange, the Washington Chinese Culture Festival, since its inception in 1999, has illuminated the richness of Chinese heritage for American audiences and forged enduring bonds between the two peoples. This vibrant celebration of cultural diplomacy consistently attracts tens of thousands of American residents and global visitors each year.

Along Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue, a compelling exhibition of over 80 photographs showcasing Guizhou's diverse splendor drew considerable admiration. The majestic Huangguoshu Waterfall, the serene waters of Libo Xiaoqikong Scenic Spot, and the mist-enveloped Fanjingshan all captured the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Guizhou. The exhibit also highlighted the region's prehistoric culture, revolutionary legacy, Yangming Culture, ethnic traditions, and Tunpu Culture. Notable features such as the "World Bridge Museum," "CHINA DATA VALLEY," and the "China Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (CHINA FAST)" evoked wonder and intrigue. Guizhou's remarkable allure has earned it a prestigious spot on the New York Times' list of the "52 Places to Go in the World."

At this year's Washington Chinese Culture Festival, the Guizhou delegation's display was a focal point of interest. Beyond the captivating photo exhibition, notable highlights included the Guizhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Area, the "Village BA" Cultural and Creative Integration Zone, the "Guizhou Tea Workshop" Guizhou Tea Culture Exhibit, and the Inbound Tourism Promotion and Information Booth. Ambassador Xie Feng, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America, remarked during his visit to the Guizhou Cultural and Tourism Promotion Exhibition, "Guizhou has positioned itself at the forefront of Sino-American cultural exchanges, playing a significant and pioneering role."

Long Hui, Deputy Director of the Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Qiandongnan Prefecture passionately presented Guizhou's "Village BA" and extended a warm invitation to the audience: "We cordially invite everyone to immerse themselves in the unparalleled experiences of Guizhou and Qiandongnan."

In the Guizhou Tourism Promotion Area, numerous visitors engaged with the display, actively seeking information on traveling to Guizhou. In response to North American market interests, Guizhou has unveiled an array of international travel packages, featuring spectacular destinations such as the Huangguoshu Waterfall, Zhijin Caves, and the Original Ecological Villages of the Miao and Dong Ethnic Groups in Qiandongnan.

