Cultural Intelligence® Marketing Firm CIEN+ Recognized as a Corporate Plus® Member by National Minority Supplier Development Council

After three-years of triple-digit growth and global expansion, CIEN+ receives prestigious Corporate Plus® designation by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIEN+, an award-winning Cultural Intelligence® marketing and consultancy firm, announced that it has been named a Corporate Plus® member by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Corporate Plus is an unprecedented membership program of the NMSDC for the highest caliber minority business enterprises which have the capabilities and proven capacity to handle national contracts for major corporations.

This recognition follows the firm's listing by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and also makes CIEN+ the first marketing and advertising Corporate Plus® member that is not only one-hundred percent minority owned, but also woman-owned and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) certified.

"This recognition confirms that our investments in our purpose, people and technology not only differentiate us but are recognized as capabilities in high-demand by corporate clients," said Lili Gil Valletta, CEO and Co-Founder of CIEN+, a member of the Culture+ Group family of companies. "Given today's shifting demographics, the need to integrate Cultural Intelligence® capabilities as part of any business strategy and marketing plan, is no longer an option. That is why we are excited to team up with the NMSDC to further expand on our impact and networks to help more corporations successfully drive societal impact and business growth with the work we do." concludes Gil Valletta.

With offices in the U.S. and Latin America, CIEN+ offers integrated Cultural Intelligence® solutions that range from proprietary A.I. powered market research to inclusive marketing and advertising execution, all driven by data and inspired by culture. Their clients include some of the world's most iconic brands and corporations like Google, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Merck/ MSD, Novartis, Prudential, United Healthcare, among other Fortune 500's. The firm's unique health and wellness research and marketing expertise has been published by peer-reviewed medical journals and its marketing work recognized as Top Agency 100 by Medical Media and Marketing.

"At CIEN+, we are committed to helping our clients embrace an inclusive approach to business," said Enrique Arbelaez, Co-Founder of CIEN+ and Chief Innovation Officer. "As a Corporate Plus® member, we look forward to not only supporting our corporate clients in their commitment to supplier diversity, but also expanding our participation in the NMSDC network and working with other member companies to drive inclusive growth."

CIEN+ is an integrated Cultural Intelligence® marketing and consultancy firm specialized in inclusive market research, business strategy and marketing solutions for companies that want to tap into the full power of diverse consumer markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and with satellite offices across the U.S. and Latin America, the firm was founded in 2010 by two corporate executives turned entrepreneurs, Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, who created the company they wish to hire, intersecting the power of data and culture for brands to drive societal impact and business growth.

The company is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), NMSDC Corporate Plus ®, Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB), and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Top Agency 100 by MM+M and PRWeek Most Influential in Healthcare, among others. CIEN+ is part of the Culture+ Group family of companies, a one-of-its-kind independent and minority-owned ecosystem of companies 100% designed to unlock the power of Cultural Intelligence® in business. For more information visit: www.cien.plus and www.cultureplusgroup.com.

