Cultural Powerhouse Emerges: Social Studies - Brand Partnership Experts Reimagines Brand Partnerships for a New Era
News provided bySocial Studies
Jan 14, 2025, 12:12 ET
Jan 14, 2025, 12:12 ET
DENVER, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where culture is currency, Social Studies - Brand Partnership Experts is rewriting the rules of engagement for talent and brands in sports and entertainment. The consultancy, founded by cultural strategist Leslie Collin, has positioned itself as a bridge between talent, brands, and audiences—creating partnerships that don't just spark moments but define movements.
Collin describes the ethos behind Social Studies succinctly: "This isn't about transactions. It's about tapping into cultural DNA to craft legacies that truly resonate."
With deep insight into consumer behavior and cultural trends, Social Studies has become a leader in forging authentic, impactful connections.
WHAT MAKES SOCIAL STUDIES DIFFERENT?
Social Studies doesn't follow cultural waves—it creates them. Its approach is anchored in three core pillars:
THE 2025 BLUEPRINT
Looking ahead, Social Studies is steering innovation with initiatives designed to leave a lasting cultural footprint:
ABOUT SOCIAL STUDIES
At its core, Social Studies is a consultancy driven by culture. Specializing in sports, music, and entertainment, it orchestrates collaborations that transcend the transactional and create lasting impact. Social Studies doesn't just connect talent and brands—it redefines what's possible.
ABOUT LESLIE COLLIN
Leslie Collin isn't your average founder. With experience spanning collaborations with Coca-Cola, The Olympics, and GameTime, Collin has consistently proven his ability to thrive on a global stage. From guiding emerging artists like Jon Vinyl and Jordan Mackampa to designing campaigns that merge creativity with cultural resonance, Collin's work is a masterclass in relevance.
Through Social Studies, Collin partners with brands, agents, and managers to create a space where talent aligns with opportunities that do more than connect—they redefine possibilities and leave lasting legacies.
For press inquiries or collaboration opportunities, contact Leslie Collin at [email protected].
Contact:
Leslie Collin
Founder & CEO, Social Studies - Brand Partnership Experts
[email protected]
SOURCE Social Studies
Share this article