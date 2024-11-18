Cultural Silk Road Unites China and Africa: 2024 Conference on China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Cooperation & Exchange Takes Place

JINHUA, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th, the 2024 Conference on China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Cooperation & Exchange convened in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, under the theme "Cultural Silk Road Communication, China-Africa Hand in Hand." The event was co-hosted by the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Tourism Academy, and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. It was co-organized by the Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the Institute of African Studies, Zhejiang Normal University, with additional support from the World Tourism Alliance (WTA). The gathering brought together over 240 distinguished guests, including African country representatives and ambassadors to China, officials from the African Union, heads of relevant Chinese government departments and agencies, as well as industry experts and business leaders from both China and Africa. Together, they engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing China-Africa cultural and tourism exchanges, seeking to deepen and solidify their cooperative efforts in these fields.

Xu Peng, Vice Chairman of the WTA, highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between China and Africa in the cultural and tourism sectors. China looks forward to expanding and deepening its ties with African countries in these areas, added Xu.

Li Xinfang, Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, emphasized the event's crucial role in facilitating deep exchanges, mutual learning, and cooperation between China and Africa. He noted that these efforts are bound to enhance the cross-border flow of cultural and tourism resources, fostering mutual understanding and integration between Chinese and African civilizations.

The Conference also drew participation from tourism department leaders of Tanzania, Djibouti, Seychelles, and other African nations. They all shared the belief that "true friends are those who travel together," underscoring that despite the vast distance, China and Africa remain closely connected. The participants sought to utilize this event as an opportunity to further strengthen dialogue and jointly advance the China-Africa "Cultural Silk Road" initiative. The aim was to support modernization efforts outlined in the "Ten Partnership Actions" and to reinforce the enduring friendship between China and Africa.

During the Conference, representatives from China and Africa engaged in high-level dialogues on topics such as the integration of tourism and technology for showcasing cultural heritage, as well as the interaction between China's Jiangnan culture and Africa's Swahili culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557495/Zhejiang_Provincial_Department_Culture_Radio_Television_Tourism.jpg