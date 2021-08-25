Cultural Tourism Market to Witness 37% of the Growth from Europe with Exodus Travels Ltd., Odyssey World, and Indigenous Tourism BC Emerging as Dominant Market Players | Technavio
Aug 25, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cultural tourism market is poised to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16.41% during the forecast period. The report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies growing affordability, increasing preference of consumers for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles, and surging contribution toward GDP and employment are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high impact of terrorism, threat from natural disasters, and popularity of adventure tourism are few factors anticipated to impede the market's growth over the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), category (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Domestic cultural tourism was the largest revenue-generating type segment in 2020 and is likely to dominate the growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe with Italy and Germany being the key markets for cultural tourism in the region.
The cultural tourism market covers the following areas:
Cultural Tourism Market Sizing
Cultural Tourism Market Forecast
Cultural Tourism Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ACE Cultural Tours
- Classic Journeys
- Envoy Tours
- Exodus Travels Ltd.
- Indigenous Tourism BC
- Kudu Travel Ltd.
- Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
- Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.
- Odyssey World
- Responsible Travel
- Splitrock Environmental
