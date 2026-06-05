Culturati Research Launches Cultural Mosaic 5.0

A New Blueprint for Understanding Consumers in Today's AI-Driven, Polycultural Market

Advanced Cultural Intelligence that Moves Business Forward™

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc. announced the release of The Cultural Mosaic 5.0: Decoding the Forces Shaping Today's Consumer ©2026, the latest edition of its flagship syndicated cultural intelligence study.

Built on nearly a decade of cultural intelligence tracking, Cultural Mosaic 5.0 examines how culture, AI, omnichannel behavior, and media fragmentation are reshaping how consumers discover, evaluate, trust, and choose brands.

Paired with an interactive dashboard and AI-assisted query tools, the study helps organizations understand not only what consumers are doing, but why expectations, values, and influence are shifting.

The study highlights emerging attitudes, shopper behaviors, and media dynamics across Hispanic, Black, Asian, Gen Z, and General Market consumers, helping brands uncover growth opportunities and strengthen cultural relevance.

New to the 2026 edition:

AI's role in discovery and shopping behavior

Creators, communities, and trusted voices

Omnichannel journeys shaped by simultaneous touchpoints

Media fragmentation and evolving drivers of trust, attention, and influence

Cultural frameworks that reveal deeper consumer motivations and decision-making patterns

Organized around three pillars—Culture as a Growth Driver, The New Omnichannel Shopper Reality, and The Modern Media Ecosystem—the report offers a practical framework for decoding today's polycultural mainstream.

"The future advantage will not come from AI alone," said Marissa Romero-Martin, Founder & Chief Insight Officer of Culturati. "The organizations that lead will combine AI with real human cultural intelligence to understand not just what consumers are doing, but why behaviors, values, and expectations are evolving."

The release also provides the foundational intelligence behind Culturati Lens™, Culturati's emerging AI-enhanced cultural intelligence ecosystem designed to help organizations decode culture and drive smarter business decisions through a hybrid model where human expertise leads and AI accelerates.

For CMOs, strategy leaders, innovation teams, insight professionals, and partners, Cultural Mosaic 5.0 offers a clear view of where consumer understanding is headed next.

To purchase the report, access the dashboard, schedule a preview, or explore partnerships, visit CulturatiResearch.com or contact [email protected].

Culturati. Decoding Culture. Driving Better Decisions.™

About Culturati

Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc. is a cultural intelligence and strategy firm helping organizations navigate today's evolving consumer landscape. Since 2004, Culturati has partnered with leading brands to uncover the cultural forces shaping behavior, relevance, and growth through insights, strategy, and AI-enhanced human intelligence.

www.CulturatiResearch.com

SOURCE Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc.