Culture A Day Spa, Unveils Elite Luxury Franchise Opportunity with Nationwide Expansion

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Culture A Day Spa

May 13, 2026, 14:55 ET

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture, A Day Spa, an award-winning luxury spa brand founded in 2018 by Katelin and Jon Schebler, today announces the launch of its nationwide franchise expansion through Culture Day Spa Franchise, LLC. Designed for discerning entrepreneurs and strategic investors, the Culture franchise offers entry into the high-growth luxury wellness sector with a refined, proven, and scalable business model.

Built on the philosophy that true luxury is found in consistency, service excellence, and elevated design, Culture A Day Spa has redefined the modern spa experience. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Katelin Schebler, the brand was created to address a long-standing gap in the wellness industry: the lack of reliable, five-star spa experiences beyond resort destinations.

"Our mission has always been to build a brand where excellence is not optional, it is the standard," said Katelin Schebler, Founder and CEO. "Through franchising, we are offering entrepreneurs and investors the opportunity to own a luxury spa brand with established systems, strong unit economics, and meaningful impact in their communities."

A Refined Luxury Spa Model, Designed for Scale

Culture's franchise offering is the result of more than seven years of operational refinement and brand development, delivering a luxurious spa concept designed for sustainable growth and long-term profitability. The model includes proprietary service protocols, an exclusive KS Esthetics Professional Skincare™ line, comprehensive role-based training systems, luxury spa environments in high-income markets and premier hospitality locations, and advanced marketing and vendor partnerships.

White-Glove Franchise Support from Day One

Culture franchisees receive end-to-end operational support, including pre-opening guidance in site selection, lease negotiation, and luxury build-out design; turnkey vendor and equipment onboarding; proprietary training programs across all departments; and ongoing operational coaching, marketing initiatives, and leadership development.

A Strategic Investment in the Luxury Wellness Market

The Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) outlines the estimated initial investment, which includes the franchise fee, build-out and equipment, proprietary product access, technology systems, and working capital. Franchisees may select from a flagship ("Resort Spa") spa model featuring expansive amenities, a more traditional ("Signature Spa") spa model, or a smaller model ("Lux Spa") focused on treatments only , each designed to align with market demand and investor goals.

About Culture, A Day Spa

Founded in Frisco, Texas, Culture, A Day Spa has established itself as a leader in the luxury wellness space by creating a culture of excellence for both guests and team members. Known for delivering consistent, five-star spa experiences that drive repeat clientele, Culture is now positioned to become a nationally recognized brand through strategic franchise expansion.

For more information about franchising with Culture, A Day Spa, please visit http://www.franchise.cultureadayspa.com/, email [email protected], or call 305-592-9229.

Disclaimer

This press release is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. An offer is made only by a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Culture Day Spa Franchise, LLC will not offer or sell franchises in any state until it has complied with all applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements.

SOURCE Culture A Day Spa

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