Culture Amp Appoints Former Slack and LinkedIn Executive, Neera Desai, to Lead North American Region

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia and BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp , the world's leading employee experience platform, today announced the appointment of Neera Desai as General Manager (GM) of North America. This strategic hire underscores Culture Amp's commitment to driving growth and innovation in North America.

Neera Desai brings more than 18 years of experience to Culture Amp, with a unique background in both technology and business leadership. Her extensive experience includes senior roles at prominent technology companies such as Slack, LinkedIn, and Gartner, where she led high-performing teams and drove substantial growth in competitive markets.

"I've long admired Culture Amp's mission to create better workplaces through data-driven insights and human-centered innovation," said Desai. "I'm excited to help drive the company's growth in North America by fostering a culture that is inclusive, customer-centric, and forward-thinking. My goal is to ensure we not only meet our clients' evolving needs but also anticipate trends in the future of work, enabling organizations to create meaningful, lasting impact."

In her role as GM for Culture Amp's North America region, Neera will focus on aligning short-term initiatives with long-term growth strategies, ensuring that Culture Amp continues to deliver exceptional customer experiences. "Joining Culture Amp presents a fantastic opportunity to lead an organization that is deeply committed to making workplaces more inclusive and empowering," Desai added.

Regarding Neera's appointment, CEO and Co-Founder of Culture Amp, Didier Elzinga, shared, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Neera to Culture Amp. She is a world-class leader with a strong track record of fostering strong, engaged teams and consistently delivering results. Neera has the vision and background to help us achieve our next stage of growth in North America."

Neera's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Culture Amp, as the company continues its upward trajectory, supporting organizations in building a better world of work.

Career Highlights:

As Area Vice President ( North America ) at Slack , Neera led Telecommunications, Media, and Technology verticals after Salesforce's acquisition, overseeing a portfolio of customers across diverse industries and driving significant revenue growth.

) at , Neera led Telecommunications, Media, and Technology verticals after Salesforce's acquisition, overseeing a portfolio of customers across diverse industries and driving significant revenue growth. At LinkedIn , Neera served as Global Client Director, advising Fortune 500 organizations on optimizing digital marketing strategies, employer branding, and lead generation. She was recognized with the Women at LinkedIn (W@LI) Transformation Award for exceptional contributions to organizational growth and culture.

, Neera served as Global Client Director, advising Fortune 500 organizations on optimizing digital marketing strategies, employer branding, and lead generation. She was recognized with the Women at LinkedIn (W@LI) Transformation Award for exceptional contributions to organizational growth and culture. During her time at Gartner , Neera consistently outperformed sales targets across multiple industries by developing new markets and revenue streams for Gartner's advisory services.

, Neera consistently outperformed sales targets across multiple industries by developing new markets and revenue streams for Gartner's advisory services. At IBM , Neera led a multi-disciplined team across five IBM software brands, driving cohesive strategies and achieving significant revenue growth.

, Neera led a multi-disciplined team across five IBM software brands, driving cohesive strategies and achieving significant revenue growth. Neera's career began as a Research Engineer at the Georgia Tech Research Institute , where she designed and tested simulation hardware units, significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of countermeasure threat software testing.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the world's leading employee experience platform, revolutionizing how 25 million employees across more than 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, drive performance management, and develop high-performing teams.

Powered by people science and the most comprehensive employee dataset in the world, the most innovative companies including Canva, On, Asana, Dolby, McDonalds and Nasdaq depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by leading capital venture funds and has offices in the US, UK, Germany and Australia. Culture Amp has been recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and most innovative companies by Fast Company.

For more information visit www.cultureamp.com .

