Culture Amp Expands US Presence with New Office in Chicago

Global market leader in employee experience looks to grow its award-winning research team, sales, and customer and product partnerships in the windy city

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp , the world's leading employee experience platform, today announced the opening of an office in Chicago that debuts an innovative approach to supporting the future of hybrid work environments. The company was drawn to the Chicago area due to its central location, talented workforce, and reputable educational institutions. To mark this announcement, Culture Amp will be hosting a people science-themed event on September 29 as an opportunity to welcome local employees, customers, media, and the local community to the space.

According to Culture Amp's data, 89% of employees said they believed their team would benefit from some degree of remote working in the future. Culture Amp is confident the new hybrid Chicago office will foster a sense of community for both existing employees and new employees joining the team, especially those who are early in their career. Diversity of talent from a variety of backgrounds continues to be a focus for Culture Amp as they look to hire and expand their footprint in the Chicago area. Creating a better world of work is the company's core mission and the Chicago office will enable employees to further that mission.

"The opening of our Chicago office sparks so many new opportunities—most excitingly, to strengthen the community of our existing employees in the area and the hiring of several new roles both immediately and in the future," said Reetika Motwane, Vice President, North America for Culture Amp. "Chicago marks the perfect location not only because it's close to many of our customers in the professional services, IT and manufacturing industries, but also strategically, it is one of the nation's most exciting and rapidly growing tech hubs that will make our innovative leaders feel at home. It's no surprise that some of the world's largest technology brands are expanding in this market, and we're excited to establish a larger presence in the city."

The company's growth and expansion with a third US office in addition to New York and San Francisco is due to the ever-increasing need for companies to put culture first. Culture Amp is currently hiring across North America – hybrid positions that span across these three cities as well as remote positions. In Q1 alone, Culture Amp hired over 300 employees globally. The company is looking to expand the team to over 1100 by the end of year.

Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research and its powerful employee experience platform. The company has amassed the world's largest collection of employee insights, revolutionizing how over 25 million employees across 6,000 companies create a better world of work and enabling every organization to benchmark themselves against others.

At 6:00pm CST on September 29, 2022, Culture Amp will host an inaugural event, People Geekup Chicago, at their new office. Featuring its market-leading people science team debating two separate topics, customer fireside chat with M1 Finance, an insightful panel discussion, followed by a networking happy hour. To register for the event, visit its official website here .

At Culture Amp, 60% of growth on the sales team is slated for North America. To note, in 2022 alone, about 30% of current employees have experienced internal mobility at the company. If you're interested in applying for a position at Culture Amp, please visit the careers page .

About Culture Amp:

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across over 6,000 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as Salesforce, Unilever, PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by 10 years of innovation, leading capital venture funds, and offices in the U.S, U.K, and Australia. Culture Amp has been recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and one of the most innovative workplace companies by Fast Company.

Learn more about how Culture Amp can help you create a better world of work at cultureamp.com .

