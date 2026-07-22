Culture Amp's 2026 AI in HR Study Reveals Transformation Gap: Task-Level Tinkering Masks Opportunity

New survey shows 77% of HR professionals are bought in on AI, but only 24% are comfortable letting it act autonomously, with employee buy-in rapidly eroding as evidence of impact fails to materialize.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp, the world's leading employee experience and performance platform, released new data from its second annual AI in HR communities survey, revealing an inflection point in how Human Resources departments are adopting artificial intelligence. While 77% of HR professionals express strong buy-in on AI, the data shows that confidence is fragile and directly tied to whether they've seen transformational results.

The benchmark, drawn from 264 HR professionals across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), shows only 24% feel comfortable deploying agentic AI systems that could transform HR operations entirely. HR professionals are primarily spending their AI engagement on content creation (86%), brainstorming (83%), and information synthesis (81%). Without movement beyond task-level assistance toward agentic AI workflows, HR leaders face rapid erosion of both practitioner enthusiasm and organizational confidence in the function's strategic value.

HR at a Transformation Crossroads

HR leaders are claiming increased ownership of AI strategy at their organizations (up 10 percentage points year-over-year to 47%), yet simultaneously losing confidence that AI will deliver value. Belief that AI will significantly improve how work gets done has dropped 9 percentage points (from 86% in 2025 to 77% in 2026), and only 38% remain confident that generative AI will improve the perceived value of HR expertise, down from 47% just one year ago.

With headlines about AI-related layoffs creating organizational anxiety, practitioners are hesitant to truly experiment with autonomous AI systems. However, the data shows clearly that those who have pushed past that fear are seeing transformation at rates two to three times higher than their peers.

"The HR professionals in our data who have crossed into agentic territory and who have let AI act within boundaries they set, rather than just respond to what they ask, are seeing process transformation at rates two to three times higher than everyone else," said Amy Lavoie, VP of People Science at Culture Amp. "Willingness to experiment with a different kind of relationship with the tool is the key. "

Key Findings from Culture Amp's 2026 AI in HR Survey:

Task-level assistance dominates while agentic workflows remain largely untouched: Only 39% have moved AI into HR operations automation, and just 34% are using agentic workflow support. This suggests most practitioners are still using AI as a smart assistant rather than as an autonomous agent operating within bounded authority.





Only 39% have moved AI into HR operations automation, and just 34% are using agentic workflow support. This suggests most practitioners are still using AI as a smart assistant rather than as an autonomous agent operating within bounded authority. "The transformed" are nearly three times more confident in AI's impact: . HR professionals who report having already seen transformation in core HR processes are nearly three times as likely to say AI has made them better leaders (70% versus 25%), and a majority of these professionals are already planning to let AI manage transactional HR work autonomously.





. HR professionals who report having already seen transformation in core HR processes are nearly three times as likely to say AI has made them better leaders (70% versus 25%), and a majority of these professionals are already planning to let AI manage transactional HR work autonomously. Smaller companies are outperforming larger ones: Organizations with 11-50 employees report higher AI transformation metrics across nearly every measure, despite having fewer resources. This suggests that scale may be creating friction rather than advantage, pointing to a need for simpler governance frameworks and faster experimentation cycles.





Organizations with 11-50 employees report higher AI transformation metrics across nearly every measure, despite having fewer resources. This suggests that scale may be creating friction rather than advantage, pointing to a need for simpler governance frameworks and faster experimentation cycles. HR C-suite leaders are modeling agentic adoption : While only 16% of individual contributors feel comfortable with agentic AI, 37% of C-suite HR leaders are comfortable, and 54% of C-suite leaders are already using AI for agentic workflow support, more than double the rate of any other level. This reveals a willingness at the executive level to push into the frontier, but a reluctance to bring the rest of the function along.





: While only 16% of individual contributors feel comfortable with agentic AI, 37% of C-suite HR leaders are comfortable, and 54% of C-suite leaders are already using AI for agentic workflow support, more than double the rate of any other level. This reveals a willingness at the executive level to push into the frontier, but a reluctance to bring the rest of the function along. Regional patterns reveal different stages of maturation: North America practitioners call themselves responsible AI champions, yet are least likely to believe AI will meaningfully improve work. APAC shows the highest individual AI readiness but lowest organizational innovation. EMEA sees the most on-the-ground value from AI yet remains most reluctant to deploy agentic systems.

"We're at a moment in HR where nearly every practitioner is using AI, but most are still using it the way they'd use a very smart intern—creating drafts, summaries, and brainstorming," said Caroline Rawlinson, CEO at Culture Amp. "The real value emerges when we move from task-level assistance to ceding bounded autonomy. Our data shows clearly that the people who have crossed that threshold are seeing meaningfully more impact. If HR leaders can enable that effectively within their organizations, they will remain in positions of strategic partnership with the C-suites and boards they answer to, and unlock enormous business value. The question isn't whether HR is ready. It's whether leaders are willing to go there first and model what agentic deployment looks like in practice."

With 34-38% of HR professionals currently neutral on the outcomes that matter most for sustained buy-in, leaders have a limited time to show results before skepticism calcifies. Those who move deliberately from task-level assistance to bounded agentic workflows will not only retain function credibility but emerge as strategic partners in their organizations, while those who continue tinkering risk watching buy-in erode into organizational skepticism about AI's value to HR.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp helps organizations assess the readiness of their culture to achieve high performance and act with confidence in an AI-driven world. Powered by 15 years of People Science research and drawing on more than 1.5 billion data points, Culture Amp acts as an always-on intelligence layer, called the CultureOS™, that connects engagement, performance, employee experience and culture data into a single unified platform. Today, 25 million employees across 6,000+ organizations, including Canva, On, Asana, Dolby, McDonald's, and Nasdaq, depend on Culture Amp to drive culture-led performance as work and technology rapidly evolve.

Learn more at cultureamp.com

Press Contact:

Julian Paolino

949-703-4211

https://www.cultureamp.com/

SOURCE Culture Amp