Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province Hosts 5-day Tour Challenge

KAIFENG, China, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further improve Henan Province's international image as a modern, cultivated tourist destination, Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province recently held the 5-Day Tour Challenge. Bringing in guest challengers Lola Aliman from Moldova and Li Gentai from South Korea, the 5-Day Tour Challenge helped highlight the history and multiple tourist attractions Henan has to offer.

Henan has a long history and profound culture. For 3,000 years of China's 5,000-year history, Henan province was the center of politics, economy, and culture in China. Four of China's eight ancient captials, Luoyang, Kaifeng, Anyang, and Zhengzhou, were located in Henan. The province also boasts spectacular mountains, scenic canyons, and other picturesque natural endowments, making it the ultimate destination for tourists seeking historical depth and the great outdoors.

The 5-Day Tour Challenge consisted of sending the guest challengers on a mission to locate various Henan locales and partake in well-known Henan activities. Throughout the challenge, they visited Longting Park, used public transportation to reach the Imperial River of the Song dynasty, located and photographed priceless treasures within the Luoyang Museum, climbed Wangwu Mountain, and visited the Shanzhou Silo cave to see how ancient civilizations lived. They also had the opportunity to partake in a traditional Chinese wedding. Over the course of the five-day adventure, the guests challengers helped highlight some of Henan's most prized sites and traditions, as well as its fascinating history.

Providing even more opportunity for future tourists to get an idea of what to expect when visiting Henan, the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province has put together videos and other informational material. The goal of the 5-Day Tour Challenge is to get more international tourists interested in visiting the numerous tourist attractions in the challenge and to demonstrate the unique charm of Henan.

SOURCE Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province