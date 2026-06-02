Culture Discovery Vacations Marks 20 Years of Anti-Extractive Travel - Returning to the Italian Village Where It Began

Two decades after launching in Soriano nel Cimino, the boutique operator celebrates with partners worldwide - as new sold-out launches in Catalonia and Madeira and a new corporate-retreats division signal its next chapter

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Discovery Vacations (CDV), the boutique experiential travel company operated by Culture Discovery Inc, marks its 20th anniversary in 2026 - and is celebrating where it began: the medieval hilltop village of Soriano nel Cimino, Italy.

Michael Kovnick, Founder & CEO of Culture Discovery Vacations, in Soriano nel Cimino, Italy Culture Discovery Vacations guests cooking with a local family in Soriano nel Cimino, Italy

What started in 2006 as a single-destination operation has grown into a multi-country company built on what it calls anti-extractive tourism - small-group cultural and culinary immersion designed so the value of travel stays in the communities that host it. On July 16, 2026, CDV will gather its locally owned partners from around the world for an anniversary celebration in Soriano, its home base.

"Twenty years ago, this was one experiment in one village - the idea that travelers wanted to belong somewhere, not just look at it," said Michael Kovnick, Founder and CEO of Culture Discovery Vacations. "We're celebrating in Soriano because the families and partners who built this with us are the company. The party is for them."

The milestone arrives amid record demand. Two new programs sold out before they could be formally announced: a Catalonia, Spain program launching October 2026, focused deliberately beyond Barcelona on inland towns, family wineries, and culinary traditions; and a Madeira, Portugal New Year's Eve 2026/2027 program. Travelers can join the waitlist or ask about 2027 dates by contacting CDV.

CDV has also launched Culture Discovery Corporate Retreats & Incentives, a new division for corporate retreats, offsite meetings, and incentive travel, led by partner Marta Marques from CDV's Porto office and debuted at IMEX Frankfurt.

The throughline is the structural model documented in Kovnick's 2025 research, "Existential Sustainability: A Structural Approach to Anti-Extractive Tourism." CDV retains more than 70% of guest spending in local economies - versus the 20–30% typical of conventional tourism - through zero vendor commissions, small-group volume caps, and 100% locally owned family-business partners.

CDV runs small-group programs across Italy, Sicily, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Argentina, and Uruguay, from offices in Tampa, Florida; Soriano nel Cimino, Italy; and Porto, Portugal. It is led by four partners: Michael Kovnick (Founder and CEO), Paola Kovnick (Co-Founder and CFO), Daniele Pintaudi (COO), and Marta Marques (CSO). CDV holds a Tripadvisor Hall of Fame designation and the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Gold Award for Best Service.

About Culture Discovery Vacations: Founded in 2006 by Michael and Paola Kovnick, CDV turns small groups into temporary locals across Europe and South America, serving private travelers and corporate clients. Its anti-extractive model retains 70%+ of guest spending locally. www.culturediscovery.com

Media Contact: Michael Kovnick, Founder and CEO | [email protected] | +1 (656) 333-6123

SOURCE Culture Discovery Vacations