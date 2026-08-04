Culture In Motion™ Heads to the Northeast, Redefining How Philanthropy Invests in Artists and Communities

Founded and led by cultural architect Kwanza Jones, Culture In Motion™ travels through Boston, Philadelphia, Newark, and New York, demonstrating a new model of philanthropy that invests in local artists, strengthens cultural organizations, and expands opportunity through community partnership.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After engaging communities across several regions in the United States, Culture In Motion continues its national journey into the Northeast, demonstrating how local partnership, creative collaboration, and strategic philanthropy can work together to expand opportunities for artists, cultural organizations, and communities.

Roberta Simonen - R. Sunshine attends The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Presents: Culture In Motion SCAD Atlanta (Image provided by SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones)

Few regions have shaped America's cultural, educational, and civic life as profoundly as the Northeast. Home to historic cultural institutions, leading centers of learning, and communities that have helped shape the nation's civic and creative identity, the region reflects many of the values at the heart of Culture In Motion.

Building on The Apollo's enduring legacy of championing artistic excellence and cultural expression, Culture In Motion will partner with local artists, cultural organizations, and community leaders across the Northeast. Together, these collaborations bring SUPERCHARGED® empowerment experiences, creative engagement, and Apollo programming directly into communities.

Supporting this collaborative model is a philanthropic framework designed to strengthen communities over the long term.

Serving as the inaugural initiative of the Producing Partner Program created by Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano (Jones•Feliciano) Initiative, a high-impact philanthropic grantmaking and investment organization co-founded by Kwanza Jones, Culture In Motion reflects a long-term commitment to expanding cultural infrastructure and access.

Through its transformational Impact Multiplier™ model, the Jones•Feliciano Initiative extends support beyond traditional grantmaking by pairing funding with strategic guidance, creative support, operational expertise, and access to a powerful ecosystem of knowledge and networks. Across the Roadshow, local artists, cultural organizations, schools, and community leaders are not simply participants—they help shape experiences, collaborations, and programming that reflect each community's unique culture and creative identity.

Together, these partnerships demonstrate a replicable model for how philanthropy, cultural institutions, and communities can work together to strengthen local cultural ecosystems and expand opportunity.

"Philanthropy should do more than fund a moment—it should help build what makes lasting impact possible," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion and Founder of SUPERCHARGED. "That's the idea behind the Impact Multiplier. Culture In Motion brings that philosophy to life by investing in partnerships that elevate artists, strengthen cultural institutions, and create opportunities that endure long after the Roadshow moves on."

Powered by SUPERCHARGED and realized in partnership with The Apollo—the inaugural Producing Partner of the Jones•Feliciano Initiative—Culture In Motion combines creative excellence, strategic philanthropy, and community partnership to expand access to arts and culture across the country. This collaboration extends The Apollo's nearly century-long legacy beyond Harlem while creating lasting opportunities for artists, strengthening cultural institutions, and demonstrating a model for how philanthropy and culture can work together to strengthen communities nationwide.

For additional details about public programming and community participation opportunities, visit boostbus.com. #CultureInMotion

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

For The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

For SUPERCHARGED

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED