Culture in The Palm Beaches Means More than Sun and Sand

Twilight Yoga: Every Monday at sunset, visitors can experience the serenity of yoga amidst jaw-dropping natural beauty. Classes are open to all levels and cost $10 per person.

Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge – Boynton Beach

Moonlight Guided Canoe Tour: Hop in a canoe and embark on a guided tour of the wildlife refuge and its interior, which includes remnants of the historic Everglades wetland ecosystem. Reservations are required.

Okeeheelee Nature Center – West Palm Beach

Reptile Feeding Presentation: Okeeheelee Nature Center offers a free reptile feeding presentation every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and every Saturday at 1 p.m. Reptiles being fed may include baby alligators and aquatic turtles.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach

Hammock Hikes: Led by an experienced naturalist, hammock hikes occur ever Friday at 10:30 a.m. through May, leading guests through some of Florida's most precious habitat. In this free program, participants will learn about everything from birds in the trees to grains of sand on the beach.

Sandoway Discovery Center – Delray Beach

Shark Feeding: Sandoway offers a daily shark feeding. Visitors are invited to gather around the 15,000-gallon shark tank and watch them feast while learning about the ocean's top predator. Shark feeding is included with admission to Sandoway Discovery Center.

Mounts Botanical Garden – West Palm Beach

Twisted: Patrick Dougherty Entwined: This interactive and environmental exhibit offers an awe-inspiring experience for both adults and children. The giant stickwork sculptures were designed by internationally renowned artist Patrick Dougherty and constructed during a community build project.

