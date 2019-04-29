Culture is a Silent, But Deadly, Killer of Employee Loyalty & Workplace Relationships

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The average employee turnover rate in the UK is 10 percent per year, according to employment website Monster.com. In the battle for employee loyalty, engagement is often perceived by HR and internal communications professionals to be a key differentiator. But as "The Culture Factor: Improving Employee Loyalty and Relationships" research study released by Speakap indicates, culture trumps engagement and has far more pernicious consequences for employee satisfaction, workplace relationships and loyalty.

For example, when asked to choose between working 60 hours per week and working for a company that doesn't value culture, nearly half (42 percent) of the surveyed UK respondents reported that they would gladly work the longer hours than sacrifice culture. Plus, 58 percent said they would take a job with a competing company if the new company had a better culture than the current one.

According to Patrick Van Der Mijl, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Speakap, "The sad fact of the matter is that many companies today mistake physical perks and amenities as being a critical part of workplace culture. But they simply are not. Culture is the sum of a company's values, traditions, beliefs, interactions, behaviors and attitudes. By focusing only on providing superficial perks, such as free lunches/snacks/beverages, ping pong and/or foosball tables, video games, yoga and social outings/events, companies are proving that they don't understand what culture truly means, how it should be activated and how it can positively (and negatively) impact the employee experience."

Key findings from the study include:

To build a strong culture, emphasize respect, fairness, trust and integrity over transactional engagement. When we asked the UK respondents to specify the most important attribute of a strong culture, the following attributes ranked highest – respect and fairness (45 percent), trust and integrity (24 percent) and teamwork (8 percent).

Companies are too stuck in their ways when it comes to culture improvements. 34 percent of the UK respondents said their company is stuck in its ways and isn't open to suggested improvements to culture.

Pre-boarding is the new on-boarding. When asked what makes them feel connected to a company's culture during the first 30 days, 22 percent of the UK respondents said being invited to join an employee communications app and communicate with colleagues before the first day of work and another 21 percent reported being assigned a buddy/mentor prior to the first day.

Job guidance, positive recognition and shift/schedule flexibility go a long way to motivate employees long-term. When asked what makes them feel connected to a company's culture after the first 30 days, 25 percent of the UK respondents said ongoing job guidance and support, while 19 percent cited positive recognition and rewards and 13 percent said shift/schedule flexibility has a similar effect.

Workplace relationships are the lifeline of culture and engagement. 93 percent of the UK respondents said having a positive working relationship with their manager is either very important or important. Yet, 14 percent admitted that they don't have a positive relationship with their direct/line manager.

Patrick Van Der Mijl, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Speakap, concluded: "While the study's findings clearly indicate a culture problem exists within many organizations, there is an upside. Technology, particularly employee communications platforms like Speakap, can be a vital tool in helping to make employees feel connected to both the company culture and fellow colleagues across the entire organization. This can lead to stronger workplace relationships, increased collaboration, more personal fulfilment and a greater sense of loyalty for employees – that means less turnover for companies."

Survey Methodology

Speakap surveyed over 1,000 employees in the United States and the United Kingdom to understand the various embodiments of culture within organizations, the ways in which companies communicate culture (and any changes to it) and the positive and negative impacts of culture on employee satisfaction, workplace relationships and loyalty. The survey was fielded in April 2019 and targeted employees across a variety of business categories, including retail, hospitality, entertainment, manufacturing, construction and consumer packaged goods.

About Speakap

Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The company's innovative solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com.

