Culture Media Market Size to Reach USD 11.10 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment in Research & Development of Innovative Cell Culture Products is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global culture media market size was USD 5.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2021 and 2028. Steady market revenue growth is driven by rising need for monoclonal antibodies, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising investment in research & development of innovative cell culture products, rising awareness about vaccines based on cell culture, and high demand for single-use technologies.

Drivers: Increased Investment in Research & Development of Innovative Cell Culture Products

Increased investment in research & development of innovative cell culture products is a key factor driving culture media market revenue growth. Cell culture media is an important component in producing cultivated meat. Cell culture media is necessary to keep the cells healthy and alive. Currently, most of these media are very expensive and oftentimes deliver inconsistent outcomes. A limited number of species-specific formulations of commercial culture media exists in case of cultivated meat firms dealing with fish species. For instance; in September 2020, GFI announced providing a two-year grant to a research project focused on development of a serum-free, high-quality fish cell culture media, which is an essential move in making cultivated seafood to reach market. Researchers at Virginia Tech are developing a formulation for open-source media improved for growing fish cells. This research project deploys artificial neural networks and Response Surface Methodology (RSM) to optimize cell culture media for better thriving of fish cells.

Restraints: Cost Prohibitive Culture Media and Contamination Risks

Cost prohibitive culture media and contamination risks may hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. Culture media comprise various ingredients such as serum and nutrients for cell growth, which makes the product very costly. Also, issues associated with specificity, variability, and standardization may also impact market revenue growth negatively. Sometimes, ingredients procured from poor sources can lead to contamination risks of cell culture media. This factor would also restrain demand for culture media.

Growth Projections

The global culture media market size is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, attributed to growing population, especially geriatric population, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising need for development of more efficient drugs to combat resulting conditions are driving market revenue growth. Infectious diseases are considered to be the foremost cause of mortalities across the globe, particularly in young children living in low-income countries. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrheal diseases and lower respiratory infections were included in the top 10 leading causes of death worldwide in 2019. Culture technologies are considered crucial for identification of infectious diseases, despite significant increase in molecular testing, as pathogenic organisms causing disease are required to be separated from other microbes in mixed cultures. In addition, occurrence of an organism is necessary for assessing the probability that a specific organism is responsible for a said disease, unlike a culture.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for culture media, as many biotechnology firms are conducting in-vitro R&D for vaccines and antivirals. In-vitro assessment of vaccines normally requires a culture media for identifying and analyzing the response and growing targeted microbes. Increasing emphasis on research & development of vaccines by various pharmaceutical companies to curb spread of COVID-19 virus is also propelling market revenue growth.

Current Trends and Innovations

Increasing trend of single-use technologies plays a pivotal role in driving market revenue growth. In the biotechnology industry, use of single-use technologies has become a common practice. Engineers and researchers are utilizing plastic components as an alternative to stainless steel items in biomanufacturing processes. In cell culture production, adoption of single-use is quite essential and these cell growth systems may be wave-type bioreactors, plastic bioreactors, or plastic linings present in stainless-steel support. Reusable or disposable probes are present in all systems that protrude through an interior sleeve or attach to the outside. Majority of the connections depend on separate systems having aseptic/plastic connectors. Single-use systems are pre-cleaned and pre-sterilized, generally via gamma irradiation. Hence, there is no requirement for cleaning, sterilization, or sanitization steps. It saves money on use of chemicals for cleaning, as well as power and equipment needed to produce pure water and steam.

Geographical Outlook

Culture media market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing prevalence of contagious diseases, high demand for personalized medication, and presence of biotechnology firms such as Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and large population base in countries in the region are also contributing to market growth.

Strategic Initiatives

In December 2018, Fujifilm acquired IS Japan (ISJ) and Irvine Scientific Sales Company (ISUS). Both companies have expertise and technological know-how on cell culture media. Irvine Scientific Sales Company distributes its products mostly in Europe and the US, whereas IS Japan distributes its products primarily in Japan and various other Asian countries. Both of these firms offer culture media to bio-ventures, pharmaceutical companies, and academia. Fujifilm is a photography and imaging firm in Japan. It has entered into stock purchase contract worth approximately USD 800.0 million.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By type, serum-free media segment revenue is expected to grow at faster rate over the forecast period. Serum-free media enables researchers and scientists to execute a particular application or grow a specific cell type without the need for a serum. It provides improved control on physiological responsiveness, increased growth & productivity, reduced contamination risk by serum-borne agents in cell culture, and more consistent performance.

By research type, cell therapy segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Stem cell therapy is garnering considerable attention, owing to its benefits in treating various chronic disorders. Stem cell therapy is very effective in treating cardiovascular illnesses that can deprive heart tissue of oxygen, thereby resulting in development of scar tissues responsible for altering blood flow/pressure.

By application, cancer research segment contributed to a larger revenue share in 2020. Cell lines obtained from cancer cells are often used in research activities with the help of culture media to understand cancer and find potential new treatment methods. In addition, 3D cell cultures are considered highly beneficial in recapitulating specific biological aspects of cancerous tumors. These have physical features of the extracellular matrix performing a crucial function, along with extracellular matrix -to-cell signaling.

Some major players in the market report include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Himedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Infors AG.

Emergen Research has segmented global culture media market on the basis of type, research type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemically Defined Media



Lysogeny Broth



Classical Media



Specialty Media



Serum-free Media



Stem-cell Media



Custom Media Formulation



Others

Research Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell Therapy



Cytogenetics



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer Research



Drug Discovery



Regenerative Medicine



Tissue Engineering



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Company



Research Laboratory



Academic Institute



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

