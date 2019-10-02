Culture of innovation and inspiration makes SAS a World's Best Workplace

SAS has always been committed to supporting and engaging employees with a world-class workplace and motivating and challenging work. By providing an environment designed to encourage innovation, employees develop and produce technology and services that help solve critical business challenges and address humanitarian issues. The power of analytics improves lives, from protecting hospital patients and tackling opioid addiction, to helping prevent fraud and improving customer experience, to paving the way for students to succeed. In fact, SAS was recently acknowledged as a Best Workplace for Innovators and a Most Innovative Tech Company .

SAS also recognizes that employees thrive when stresses are eliminated. The company prioritizes employees and encourages them to balance work and life. From career development and college planning to mental health and physical well-being, the company invests in amenities such as on-site counselors, subsidized child care, exceptional health care and fitness benefits, generous time off and flexible work options, and modern collaborative workspaces.

"The strength of our business is built on engaged and inspired employees who are driven to make our customers happy," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "I've always believed that employees will stay engaged if you provide a supportive environment, build a culture of trust and give employees the opportunity to do meaningful work that makes a difference in the world."

SAS has been among the top workplaces in several countries including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the Netherlands, the UK and the US. In addition, this year SAS was recognized as a Best Multinational Workplace in Asia and Europe.

"It is a big challenge to build a high-trust culture that is great for employees in many countries across the globe," said Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. "These organizations have bold leaders who have risen to the challenge – they are the vanguard showing millions of organizations worldwide that it is possible and desirable to create a great place to work for all."

More than 8,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 12 million employees worldwide. Eligible companies must appear on five or more national Great Place to Work lists over the past year and employ more than 5,000 worldwide. At least 40% of employees must work outside the company's home country. Companies also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in their worldwide locations. Candidates for this year's list will have appeared on national workplace lists published in 2018 and 2019.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

