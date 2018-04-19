Culture of Legal Rights Is Spreading in Saudi Arabia

The fair layout, which consisted of four main stations (personal status, laws, e-services and reconciliation corner), had a number of female lawyers, legal practitioners and social services specialists who are trained by the ministry to provide answers to all types of legal questions by female visitors.

The 'personal status' corner attracted many visitors who wanted to ask about marital related issues, custody, alimony, inheritance and divorce cases.

"Many of those women ask about certain marital scenarios concerning them personally or one of their relatives or friends," says Amna Al Ghazwani, who is a certified lawyer and provided legal advice during the fair.

"There were many law students who visited us and were very excited to have this access and opportunity to ask questions, many of them are graduating soon and were happy to know they have a promising career path in the legal practice in Saudi Arabia. Young visitors were also impressed with the number of e-services offered by the ministry online, we were surprised how little they knew about the availability of those services," concluded Amna.

The fair received over 4000 female visitors in the two days it was held.

"The legal culture fair is part of the ministry's initiative to raise awareness of the judiciary system in Saudi Arabia amongst the public and help society know their legal rights and responsibilities.

"Part of achieving the National Transformation program 2020 and Vision 2030 is to elevate the judicial practice in the Kingdom in a way that supports the growing economy and support a growing healthy investment climate," says the ministry. "Similarly, we see great potential in women as a driving economical force and helping them understand their legal rights will contribute to this progress and development on all levels."

SOURCE Saudi Ministry of Justice