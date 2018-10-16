Culture Republick™, New Premium Ice Cream Brand with Probiotics on a Mission to Support Culture Both Inside and Out

"Culture Republick was created with a distinct purpose in mind," said Leslie Miller, Marketing Director of Ice Cream at Unilever. "We believe that humanity could use a bit more brightness. By combining our passions for culture and ice cream, we intend to do our part in making people feel more balanced, inspired and connected."

Culture Republick is currently available in seven unique flavors and is the first premium light ice cream brand with probiotics. Each pint contains three billion live active cultures, 400 – 500 calories, 16 – 18 grams of protein, 11 – 12 grams of fiber and no artificial sweeteners. The unexpected flavor combinations include:

Milk & Honey

The new classic. A low-key luxurious sweet cream light ice cream swirled with wildflower honey.



Pack art by Joe Geis , an artist, designer and woodworker based in Brooklyn . Joe's artwork is all about movement and balance.

, an artist, designer and woodworker based in . Joe's artwork is all about movement and balance. Turmeric Chai & Cinnamo

Oddly addictive. Turmeric blended with a chai spice light ice cream with swirls of cinnamon streusel.



Pack art by Sarah Dewlin , a Brooklyn -based artist who specializes in unique geometric shapes and compositions, with natural edges and organic imperfections.

, a -based artist who specializes in unique geometric shapes and compositions, with natural edges and organic imperfections. Cold Brew & Chocolate Chi

Connoisseur approved. Cold brew light ice cream made with Fair Trade Brazilian and Colombian coffee extract, loaded with chocolate chips in every bite.



Pack art by Paulina Ho , a California -born, Texas -raised, and NYC -based artist who incorporates a wide spectrum of images and symbols, leaving the viewer to connect them and create more meaning.

, a -born, -raised, and -based artist who incorporates a wide spectrum of images and symbols, leaving the viewer to connect them and create more meaning. Pistachio & Caramel

Sophisticated nuts. Real chopped pistachios in a pistachio light ice cream, with added swirls of salty caramel.



Pack art by Teri Kaplan Trigalo , a creative content director based in NYC . Born in South Africa , Teri has been painting ever since she could hold a brush, now creating large-scale abstract pieces inspired by her surroundings.

, a creative content director based in . Born in , Teri has been painting ever since she could hold a brush, now creating large-scale abstract pieces inspired by her surroundings. Lemon & Graham

Bright and bold. Sweet lemon light ice cream, made with real lemon puree and lemon juice concentrate, textured with graham cracker crumb swirl.



Pack art by Jason Naylor , an artist, designer and creative director based in Brooklyn . His street art murals carry a distinct style of upbeat messages and colorful visuals.

, an artist, designer and creative director based in . His street art murals carry a distinct style of upbeat messages and colorful visuals. Chocolate & Cherry

The decadent duo. Chocolate light ice cream with extra cocoa mixed with cherry light ice cream containing Fair Trade, Bordeaux cherry chunks.

cherry chunks.

Pack art by Hawnuh Lee, a UX/UI designer and illustrator based in Portland . She creates cohesive visual stories by breaking elements down into designs, textures and tones.

. She creates cohesive visual stories by breaking elements down into designs, textures and tones. Matcha & Fudge

A revolutionary alliance. Bringing matcha tea into ice cream, balancing the green tea flavor with real cane sugar, fresh cream and swirls of fudge for tea-inspired decadence.



Pack art by Fiona Chinkan , a visual artist based in Brooklyn , who uses lines and forms to express herself and interpret the world around her. Her style pulls inspiration from the embellishments of graffiti writing.

Culture Republick is currently available at select retailers for an average retail price of $3.99 to $4.99. To find the nearest retailer and learn more about Culture Republick, visit CultureRepublick.com .

About Culture Republick™

Culture Republick™ is a premium ice cream with probiotics on a mission to support culture both inside and out, with a unique connection to the arts. There are currently seven unique flavors of Culture Republick premium light ice cream, which include Milk & Honey, Turmeric Chai & Cinnamon, Cold Brew & Chocolate Chip, Pistachio & Caramel, Lemon & Graham, Chocolate & Cherry, and Matcha & Fudge. In addition to the probiotics in the ice cream, each pint is designed by a different emerging artist. The brand also pledges to use 10 percent of all profits to support arts in local communities across the country, with all charitable donations made possible by the Unilever Foundation. Culture Republick is currently available at select retailers for an average retail price of $3.99 to $4.99. To find the nearest retailer and learn more about Culture Republick, visit CultureRepublick.com .

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50 percent faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60 percent of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

