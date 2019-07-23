Culture Republick™ Takes Over the 415 This Summer

"We are so excited to introduce our Bay Area friends to our delicious probiotic ice cream this summer," said Leslie Miller, Marketing Director of Ice Cream at Unilever. "Given our unique connection to the arts, we at Culture Republick want to demonstrate how we support culture inside and out, and what better way to do that than hosting a summer-long ice cream celebration in this cultural city."

Throughout the summer, fans in the SF area can try seven of the brand's delicious flavors, including three of the brand's new 2019 non-dairy flavors: Milk & Honey, Lemon & Graham, Chocolate & Cherry, Pistachio & Salted Caramel, Butterscotch & Peanuts (non-dairy), Coconut & Ginger (non-dairy) and Cinnamon Toast Shake (non-dairy).

Here's the full lineup from Culture Republick this summer:

Throughout July and August, dessert lovers can score free probiotic ice cream when the Culture Republick ice cream truck takes to the streets of San Francisco .

. On Wednesday, July 24 , Culture Republick is sponsoring the first-ever all-female Art Battle , where 12 artists will grab their easels and vie for the top spot.

, Culture Republick is sponsoring the first-ever all-female , where 12 artists will grab their easels and vie for the top spot. Address : Colorbloq SF 435 Brannan St #110 San Francisco, CA 94107

: Colorbloq SF 435 Brannan St #110 94107

Time : 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

:

Tickets : $15 -20 (21+ and up)

: -20 (21+ and up) Music lovers can check out Culture Republick at the Bay's hottest festival – Outside Lands – from August 9 to 11 . All weekend the brand will be scooping out all seven flavors at their dedicated booth.

. All weekend the brand will be scooping out all seven flavors at their dedicated booth. Fans can follow @culturerepublick on Instagram and use #culture4thebay to keep up with all the brand's activities in the Bay area this summer!

The brand, which launched in September 2018, is committed to supporting the arts, donating 10 percent of profits to local arts and collaborating with emerging artists to design each pint, complete with their signature and information on pack. Available in the Bay area in seven unique flavors, Culture Republick is the first premium light ice cream brand made with probiotics. Each pint is between 390-510 calories and contains no artificial sweeteners. The dairy flavors also have 11-12g of prebiotic fiber and 16-18g of protein per pint, while the non-dairy flavors have 15-16g of prebiotic fiber and 4-11g of protein per pint. To find the nearest retailer and learn more about Culture Republick, visit CultureRepublick.com.

About Culture Republick™

Culture Republick™ is a premium ice cream with probiotics on a mission to support culture both inside and out, with a unique connection to the arts. There are currently seven unique dairy flavors of Culture Republick premium light ice cream available in select markets, which include Milk & Honey, Turmeric Chai & Cinnamon, Cold Brew & Chocolate Chip, Pistachio & Caramel, Lemon & Graham, Chocolate & Cherry, and Matcha & Fudge. The brand also launched three non-dairy flavors in the San Francisco market in April 2019: Butterscotch & Peanuts, Coconut & Ginger and Cinnamon Toast Shake. In addition to the probiotics in the ice cream, each pint is designed by a different emerging artist. The brand also pledges to use 10 percent of all profits to support arts in local communities across the country, with all charitable donations made possible by the Unilever Foundation. Culture Republick is currently available at select retailers for an average retail price of $3.99 to $4.99. To find the nearest retailer and learn more about Culture Republick, visit CultureRepublick.com.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

CONTACT:

Courtney Pischke

cpischke@golin.com

(312) 729-4412

SOURCE Culture Republick

Related Links

http://www.culturerepublick.com

