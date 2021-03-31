Cultured Meat Market Size Worth USD 352.4 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 14.9%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cultured Meat Market size is projected to reach USD 352.4 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 14.9% From 2021 – 2028. Rapid developments related to cellular agriculture coupled with rising demand for alternative protein are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition to this, continuous technological advancements in the field of cellular technology are further contributing to the overall market development. Furthermore, rising concerns related to animal welfare and environmental sustainability are projected to propel market growth. Moreover, increasing investment in R&D activities related to cultured meat is another factor creating new growth avenues for the market.

Key Highlights of Cultured Meat Market

Based on the source , the poultry segment is projected to dominate the cultured meat market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in chicken owing to its cost-effective offerings and simple cell structure are helping this segment to grow at a faster rate.

, is projected to dominate the cultured meat market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. owing to its cost-effective offerings and simple cell structure are helping this segment to grow at a faster rate. In terms of end-use , the nuggets segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is predicted to register a significant share over the forecast period. The increasing consumption rate of nuggets as a snack in major developed countries such as the UK, US, Germany , and Canada is a major reason behind the exponential growth of this segment.

, accounted for the majority of the market share and is predicted to register a significant share over the forecast period. The such as the UK, US, , and is a major reason behind the exponential growth of this segment. Future meat technologies have been investing heavily in the processing blend of cultured animal fat along with plant-based protein. Then selling these processed products to the food manufacturers worldwide. This will eventually make cultured meat affordable and easily accessible for both retail and consumer.

increasing investments in the global cultured meat market, companies, manufacturers, and private organizations are collaborating to expand and cater to wider applications. In January 2018, Tyson Foods, Inc. made an investment in MEMPHIS MEATS, which is a food tech company working towards producing cultured meat from animal cells.

Regional Developments:

The North American market is predicted to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The presence of established cultured meat producers is a key factor driving the target market's growth in this region. Furthermore, high investment in cultured meat research and development by several public-private organizations is also complementing the regional market growth. The European market is expected to emerge as the second-largest market and generate a higher revenue share owing to rising consumer demand for healthy food products.

Competitive Outlook:

Rapid industrial evolution has created fierce competition among players to expand their production units to increase production capacity and lower prices to attract a consumer base. The major manufacturers focusing on improvement in taste, mouthfeel, and appearance of their products, as well as improving nutrition. Some of the promising players working in the cultured meat market include Appleton Meats, Aleph Farms Ltd., Biofood Systems LTD., Mosa Meat, Mission Barns, Avant Meats Company Limited, New Age Meats, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, Integriculture Inc., Bluenalu, Inc., Memphis Meats, Balletic Foods, and Cubiq Foods.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Seafood Company, Meat Technology Company

Seafood Company, Meat Technology Company Demand Side: Packaged Foods Company

Packaged Foods Company Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration

