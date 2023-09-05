Cultured Pearl Boom: Fashion and Gender Norms Propels Global Pearl Jewelry Market Growth to 2031

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pearl Jewelry Market By Type, By Material, By Pearl Nature, By Pearl Source, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pearl jewelry market, valued at $2.77 billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth, projecting an estimated value of $41.99 billion by 2031.

This impressive projection is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. Pearl jewelry holds a timeless allure and has been adorned for centuries, representing elegance, beauty, and sophistication.

In 2021, the necklace segment led the market, capturing the largest market share as pearl necklaces continue to be one of the most popular types of pearl jewelry worldwide. Pearl jewelry encompasses a diverse range of items including necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. Crafted by embedding pearls into exquisite designs, these pieces exude grace and charm. Notably, pearls can be embedded either alone or in combination with other stones or metals, creating a stunning array of options. The market focuses on pearls' various shapes and sizes, while the study does not cover different pearl colors due to the unpredictable nature of color during the manufacturing process.

While natural pearls are rare and expensive, most pearls used in the pearl jewelry industry are cultured. Cultured pearls are produced by imitating the natural pearl formation process, involving the introduction of a seed into a mollusk. Cultured pearls, particularly freshwater ones, are more accessible due to the ability to culture multiple pearls from different mollusks simultaneously. This accessibility is driving the demand for cultured pearl jewelry.

However, challenges related to pearl cultivation such as the health of mollusks, water quality, and duration of pearl production impact cultured pearl production. Over-cultivation in freshwater pearls can harm the environment and reduce pearl quality, while saltwater pearls face challenges due to the scarcity of mollusks and maintenance difficulties, thus affecting pearl jewelry production.

The market is witnessing a shift in gender norms, with men increasingly embracing pearl jewelry. Millennial and Gen Z consumers are defying traditional gender-specific norms, embracing jewelry for personal expression. Pearl necklaces and rings are gaining popularity among male consumers, adding to the market's growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Growing Demand for Pearls in Fashion Jewelry
  2. Diverse Range of Pearl Shapes and Sizes
  3. Wide Availability of Cultured Pearls

Restraints:

  1. Challenges in Pearl Cultivation
  2. Misconceptions Regarding Authenticity of Cultured Pearls

Opportunities:

  1. Celebrity Endorsements of Pearl Jewelry
  2. Increased Adoption of Pearl Jewelry by Men

The comprehensive market report provides numerous benefits for stakeholders, including:

  • Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031.
  • Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market.
  • Porter's five forces analysis to guide profit-oriented decision-making.
  • In-depth segmentation analysis revealing prevailing market opportunities.
  • Revenue contribution mapping of major countries within each region.
  • Market player positioning, facilitating benchmarking and insights into competitors' standings.

Key Market Segments:

Type:

  • Necklace
  • Earrings
  • Rings
  • Others

Pearl Nature:

  • Cultured
  • Natural

Distribution Channel:

  • Offline Channels: Jewelry Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarkets
  • Online Channels

Pearl Source:

  • Fresh Water
  • Salt Water

Material:

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Others

Regions:

  • North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia
  • LAMEA: Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players:

Leading players in the pearl jewelry market include Akuna Pearls, Aquarian Pearls, Pearls Of Australia Pty Ltd., Pearl Falco Corporation, Kailis Jewellery, Isle of Wight Pearl, Pearl Jewelry Ito, Inc., Palas Emporio Pty Ltd., LVMH, Jewelmer, CPI Luxury Group, TASAKI & Co., Ltd., Pearl Paradise, K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., and Wing Wo Hing Jewelry Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kz142

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

In the Wake of Nestlé's Divestiture of Palforzia, New Market Report Sheds Light on the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Landscape for 2023

Global Adult Day Care Market Analysis Report 2023: A $24.8 Billion Market by 2030 - Growing Demand for Services to Fuel Long-term Growth Prospects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.