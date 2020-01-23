Cultured Vine Announces Judgment Of Napa 2020 With Special Guests Steven Spurrier And George Taber

"Everyone is familiar with the story of 1976 and how the Judgment of Paris put Napa and California wines on the map," said Angela Duerr, experiential concierge in Napa and proprietor of Cultured Vine. "Forty-plus years later, Cultured Vine is paying homage by re-imagining the wine tasting competition experience in a new and meaningful way – this time it's Napa against the world. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will never again involve these exquisite wines and industry icons."

Fifty VIP Elite Judge ($15,000) and Premier Judge ($10,000) ticketholders will have the unparalleled opportunity to participate as a seated judge in the tasting of wines selected by Masters of Wine and sit side-by-side with key players of the original event, including Steven Spurrier, George Taber and other guests of honor. Fifty additional guests purchasing a $1,500 ticket will be part of the viewing audience, watching the tasting while enjoying other world-class wines. The Ultimate Package for Two is the paramount indulgence and extremely limited – a perfect gift. Tickets to this coveted fête are limited, and pricing is scheduled to increase by the end of February 2020.

VIP Elite Judge ticketholders will also enjoy five-star accommodations at Meadowood Napa Valley, complimentary ground transportation, champagne upon arrival and a one-of-a-kind art piece fashioned from 50-year-old barrel staves by acclaimed local artist Richard Von Saal.

Sitting alongside VIP tasters will be such wine greats as Steven Spurrier, British wine expert and organizer of the 1976 Judgment of Paris; George Taber, former TIME reporter and sole press witness of the Judgment of Paris; original players and iconic Napa Valley vintners and winemakers; and famed wine critics and journalists. Andrea Immer Robinson, world-renowned Master Sommelier, will serve as the event's MC and guest judge. Wrapping up the event, VIP Elite and Premier Judge ticketholders will raise glasses at the most exclusive dinner while enjoying winning wines from the Judgment.

A developing list of guests of honor includes Andy Erickson, winemaker at Favia and Dalla Valle, formerly Screaming Eagle and Harlan; Tim Mondavi of Continuum, a visionary who led the development of Napa's appellation system; Paul Draper, Ridge Monte Bello winemaker whose wine appeared in the original Judgment of Paris and whose 71 vintage won the 30th Judgment anniversary; Violet Grgich of Grgich Winery, vintner and daughter of Vintners Hall of Fame inductee and James Beard Award winner "Mike" Grgich, whose 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay won the 1976 Judgment of Paris; Andy Beckstoffer, one of the most powerful grape growers at historic vineyards including To Kalon, Dr. Crane, Missouri Hopper, Las Piedras and George III; Joanne Dickenson DePuy, the woman who "saved" the Judgment of Paris; Jean-Charles Boisset, innovator, entrepreneur and French vintner operating 24 wineries in California, France and Canada; Gina Gallo, third-generation winemaker from one of America's most historic winemaking families; Aaron Pott, winemaker of today's most sought-after modern Napa wines; and Angelina Mondavi, a pioneering modern winemaker and fourth-generation winemaker and vintner for Aloft and Dark Matter.

Other notable Napa vintners and winemakers to attend the Judgment of Napa include Tor Kenward, proprietor of TOR Wines; Bernard Portet and Ted Henry, Clos Du Val winemakers; Ted Edwards, winemaker of Freemark Abbey; and Darioush Khaledi, proprietor of Darioush Winery.

Cultured Vine services are available to guests who wish to add additional days, alternative ground transportation and exclusive Napa experiences such as tastings with the winemakers of boutique, invitation-only wineries; access to the region's highly regarded chefs that can customize exquisite menus; and hard-to-source activities such as private helicopter tours.

ABOUT CULTURED VINE

Cultured Vine specializes in curating the most exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Northern California's wine country. Founder Angela Duerr, a recognized authority in the region, and her team of experts provide discerning guests with highly personalized, unmatched services in the world's most sought-after wine destination. For more information, visit www.culturedvine.com.

