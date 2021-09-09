Cultured Vine Hosts Nearly Sold-Out Judgment Of Napa 2021 With Special Tribute To Steven Spurrier And Acclaimed Guest Vintners

This exceptional, nearly sold-out event - to be held in the 45 th anniversary year of the original date when Napa Valley wines outperformed France's best wines - is a tribute to three key individuals: Steven Spurrier, organizer of the sensational 1976 Judgment of Paris; George Taber, the journalist who covered the event that unmistakably elevated the profile of California wines overnight; and Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher, who set the idea in motion and will be in attendance at the Judgment of Napa. Tickets are on sale for the once-in-a-lifetime, full-day experience. On this intimate occasion, several guests will have the privilege of tasting 20 rare wines (10 whites and 10 reds) with an esteemed panel of honored hosts including:

Peter Marks , Master of Wine, who has scoured the world to perfect the lineup of bottles for this experience.

, Master of Wine, who has scoured the world to perfect the lineup of bottles for this experience. Andrea Immer Robinson , world-renowned Master Sommelier, event emcee and a guest judge.

, world-renowned Master Sommelier, event emcee and a guest judge. Angelina Mondavi , a pioneering modern winemaker and fourth-generation winemaker and vintner for Aloft and Dark Matter.

a pioneering modern winemaker and fourth-generation winemaker and vintner for Aloft and Dark Matter. Violet Grgich of Grgich Winery , vintner and daughter of Vintners Hall of Fame inductee and James Beard Award winner "Mike" Grgich, whose 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay won the 1976 Judgment of Paris .

, vintner and daughter of Vintners Hall of Fame inductee and Award winner "Mike" Grgich, whose 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay won the 1976 Judgment of . Tor Kenward , Proprietor of TOR Wines.

Additional hosts include notable Napa vintners and winemakers plus select participating partners. Following the fine wine tasting event and tribute, a vintner dinner will be hosted by Penfolds, Favia, and Darioush wineries. Additionally, an expert panel will be evaluating the wines alongside Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher who, together with Steven Spurrier, created the Paris Tasting later dubbed The Judgment of Paris and was one of the tasters. Some of the acclaimed experts to also judge the wines include Master Sommelier Andrea Immer Robinson; Virgine Boone, Wine Enthusiast; Patrick Comiskey, Wine & Spirits Magazine; and more.

"Most everyone is familiar with the amazing story of how the Judgment of Paris put Napa and California wines on the map," said Angela Duerr, experiential concierge in Napa and proprietor of Cultured Vine. "45 years later, today's wine lists and cellars would be immensely different if this momentous event had not taken place. Here in Napa Valley, Cultured Vine is proud to raise a glass in tribute as we reimagine that wine tasting competition in a new and meaningful way, involving legendary wines of the 21st century."

Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher added, "The Judgment of Napa not only officially recognizes our 1976 Judgment of Paris but also goes well beyond Steven Spurrier's and my concept of tasting boutique wines of Napa in the company of elite French wines by including great wines from around the world. I applaud the vintners whose confidence in Napa wines has brought them to this international event and I am proud to have contributed to the well-deserved recognition of Napa wines many years ago. The results of the Judgment of Napa will enhance appreciation of fine wines worldwide."

VIP Napa Judge ($5,000) and Napa Premier ($2,000) ticket holders have the unparalleled opportunity to be a seated judge in the tasting of wines selected by Masters of Wine in the presence of guests of honor. Each category will also get to enjoy Napa's finest wines including the legendary Alejandro Bulgheroni Estate Lithology, TOR "Beckstoffer To Kalon" and Tres Perlas "Desde" plus Grgich Hills Chardonnay. Judges are also invited to taste a 5 decade vertical of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet with winemaker, Marcus Notaro.

VIP Napa Judge ticket holders also enjoy a Judgment of Napa Soirée with exclusive access to winning wines, an intimate dinner at an iconic Napa estate (including transportation), a signed hardback of "Judgment of Paris" by George Taber, a memorable certificate signed by Steven Spurrier, George Taber and Patricia Gallagher, a toast with Steven Spurrier's sparkling Bride Valley, a swag bag with items from select sponsors, and preferred rates at Solage (Auberge Resorts Collection). The October 6th event will also feature a tribute art monument unveiling created by Napa artist Richard Von Saal and an original painting by Jermaine Burse.

Another exclusive invitation comes just prior to the Judgment of Napa. On October 5, the only tribute celebrating the impact of what was dubbed the "Judgment of Paris" and the three individuals that made it happen will take place at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars along with a resolution from the California legislature awarded to Steven Spurrier, George M. Taber and Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher and more. The afternoon will honor these pioneering individuals at a luncheon paired with sought-after vintages from the original "Judgment of Paris" wineries. Tickets can be purchased here .

Other judges and guests for the Judgment of Napa include:

Aaron Pott , winemaker of today's most sought-after modern Napa wines including Château Troplong Mondot, Château La Tour Figeac, Quintessa, Seven Stones, Blackbird, Fe.

, winemaker of today's most sought-after modern wines including Château Troplong Mondot, Château La Tour Figeac, Quintessa, Seven Stones, Blackbird, Fe. Andy Beckstoffer , one of the most powerful grape growers at historic vineyards including To Kalon, Dr. Crane, Missouri Hopper, Las Piedras and George lll.

, one of the most powerful grape growers at historic vineyards including To Kalon, Dr. Hopper, Las Piedras and George lll. Andy Erickson , winemaker at Favia and Dalla Valle, formerly Screaming Eagle and Harlan.

, winemaker at Favia and Dalla Valle, formerly Screaming Eagle and Harlan. Darioush Khaledi , Proprietor of Darioush Winery.

, Proprietor of Darioush Winery. Joanne DePuy , the woman who "saved" the Judgment of Paris .

, the woman who "saved" the Judgment of . Marc and Peter Mondavi , third generation co-proprietors of Charles Krug Winery.

, third generation co-proprietors of Charles Krug Winery. Marcus Notaro , Winemaker of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

, Winemaker of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. Ted Edwards , Winemaker of Freemark Abbey.

For more information and tickets, visit Cultured Vine's website or follow @culturedvinenapa on Instagram. Logos, images and videos are available here (CREDIT: Cultured Vine).

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS: At the Judgment of Napa, all attendees and vendors are required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

ABOUT CULTURED VINE: Cultured Vine specializes in curating the most exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Northern California's wine country. Founder Angela Duerr, a recognized authority in the region, and her team of experts provide discerning guests with highly personalized, unmatched services in one of the world's most sought-after wine destinations. For more information, visit www.culturedvine.com .

