Cultured Wheat Market size is set to grow by USD 219.9 million from 2024-2028, Growing consumer interest in healthier alternatives to traditional wheat products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cultured wheat market size is estimated to grow by USD 219.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in healthier alternatives to traditional wheat products is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in agriculture sector. However, stringent regulations on food products poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Mauri UK Ltd., Bake With Brolite, Cain Food Industries Inc., Groupe Limagrain, J and K Ingredients, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Mezzoni Foods Inc., Norman Fox and Co., Prathista Industries Ltd., and Sunson Biotechnology.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cultured wheat market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AB Mauri UK Ltd., Bake With Brolite, Cain Food Industries Inc., Groupe Limagrain, J and K Ingredients, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Mezzoni Foods Inc., Norman Fox and Co., Prathista Industries Ltd., and Sunson Biotechnology

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global cultured wheat market has experienced significant growth due to advancements in agriculture technology. Precision farming techniques and modern machinery increase efficiency, leading to higher yields. GM wheat varieties with pest resistance enhance crop resilience. Irrigation systems and data analytics optimize water usage and resources.

Global connectivity facilitates informed decision-making for sustainable farming practices. Logistics and transportation advancements streamline the supply chain, ensuring efficient wheat transportation and market expansion. In summary, technology integration and global connectivity drive productivity, sustainability, and resilience in wheat cultivation, meeting the rising demand worldwide.

The Cultured Wheat Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for probiotic foods and beverages. Bakery products, such as bread and pastries, are major consumers of cultured wheat. The use of cultured wheat in production processes enhances the nutritional value and shelf life of these products. Additionally, the presence of probiotics in cultured wheat makes it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers.

The market is also witnessing an increase in demand from the foodservice industry, particularly in the production of fermented beverages like kefir and kombucha. The trend towards natural and organic food products is further fueling the growth of the cultured wheat market. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global cultured wheat market faces challenges due to stringent regulations imposed by food safety regulatory agencies in various countries. In India , the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requires compliance with the National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) or Participatory Guarantee System for India (PGS-India) for organic packaged foods.

, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of (FSSAI) requires compliance with the National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) or Participatory Guarantee System for (PGS-India) for organic packaged foods. In the US, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) enforces the National Organic Program (NOP), allowing a "made-with-organic ingredients" claim only if the product contains at least 70% organic content. In Canada , the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) requires at least 95% organic content for labeling a food product as organic. These varying regulations negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) requires at least 95% organic content for labeling a food product as organic. These varying regulations negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period. The cultured wheat market faces several challenges. Production processes involve complex procedures such as fermentation and baking. Costs for these processes can be high, impacting profitability. Regulations and certifications add to the expenses. The market is competitive, with many players vying for market share. Consumer preferences for specific types of cultured wheat products can be unpredictable.

Additionally, the use of alternative grains and ingredients is increasing, posing a threat to market growth. Sourcing raw materials consistently and maintaining product quality are ongoing challenges. Adapting to changing consumer trends and keeping up with technological advancements are essential for success in the cultured wheat market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Organic

1.2 Conventional Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Organic- The organic segment in the global cultured wheat market is thriving due to rising consumer interest in organic and natural food products. Companies like Mezzoni Foods Inc., J and K Ingredients, and Cain Food Industries Inc. are responding by increasing their organic cultured wheat offerings, including organic whole wheat bread, pasta, and flour. Consumers value the health benefits, chemical-free production, and eco-friendliness of organic products, making this segment a significant market driver.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Cultured Wheat Market encompasses the production and distribution of cultured wheat flour, a key raw material in the food sector. This flour is produced using Propionibacterium freudenreichii bacteria, which functions as a natural preservative. The market scope includes baked goods, such as bread and pastries, as well as bakery and confectionery products, like cakes and pastries. Additionally, cultured wheat flour is used in various food and beverage applications, such as cheeses, condiments, and breakfast cereals.

The grain, an annual grass plant, is the primary source of this flour, with its kernels being processed into flour for various end-use industries. The market for cultured wheat flour is significant due to the high protein and nutrient content of wheat, making it a valuable ingredient in numerous food applications, including noodles, pastas, couscous, and brewing and distilling industries.

Market Research Overview

The Cultured Wheat Market refers to the production and sale of wheat that has undergone a specific fermentation process, resulting in unique flavors and textures. This market is gaining popularity due to the health benefits associated with consuming cultured wheat, such as improved digestion and increased nutrient absorption. The production process involves soaking wheat in water and allowing it to ferment with specific bacteria, creating a sourdough-like taste and texture.

The market for cultured wheat is global, with various regions producing and consuming this specialized wheat. The demand for cultured wheat is driven by consumers seeking healthier and more natural food options. The market also caters to the baking industry, where cultured wheat is used to produce artisanal breads and pastries. The future of the cultured wheat market looks promising, with continued research and development focusing on enhancing the nutritional value and taste of this unique wheat variety.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Organic



Conventional

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio