CultureIQ Wants You to Nominate Your H.R. Hero

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They fight for a better workplace, power a healthy culture, and can wrestle a large crisis to the ground in record time. They are the world's H.R. Heroes, and they stand up for us, so it's time we stand up for them!

CultureIQ is looking for great people, and great stories, to create its H.R. Heroes of 2020 Awards. If you know an H.R. leader who has triumphed over company hardships, solved significant workforce problems, while also elevating and nurturing the people around them, let us know who they are and how they've inspired you! We'll make sure these nominees get a shout-out, and the most extraordinary among them will join our pantheon of H.R. Heroes of 2020.

Nominate your H.R. Hero right now on our website:

https://nominateyourhrhero.splashthat.com

We'll also be collecting nominations – and handing out our first action-packed H.R. Heroes comic book at Gartner's ReimagineHR Conference, where you can also marvel at our new CutureAdvantage model, which helps our clients superpower their cultures into a competitive advantage. Reimagine takes place at the Orlando Hilton from Oct. 28-30.

H.R. Heroes nominations will be closed on Dec. 31, and winners will be announced and featured on Cultureiq.com in early 2020. We'll also have the first H.R. Heroes Awards ceremony to honor winners in early 2020 as well. Look for details on CultureIQ.com after the new year!

About CultureIQ

CULTUREIQ is a global culture management company empowering organizations to transform their culture into a competitive advantage. Over 25% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and 33% of the Fortune 500 partner with CultureIQ to align company culture with strategy to deliver business results.

Powered by industry experts, flexible technology, and a research-backed, results-focused framework, CultureIQ makes what is good for people good for business. For more information, visit cultureiq.com, or follow us on Twitter @CultureIQ

SOURCE CultureIQ