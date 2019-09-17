Culturelle® Probiotics Announces Partnership with Jessica Alba

CROMWELL, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturelle®, the #1 probiotic in the world††† has partnered with actress, entrepreneur and mom, Jessica Alba for a multi-year collaboration. The project will launch with a new omnichannel advertising campaign. "The Difference is Culturelle®" will highlight the values that Alba and Culturelle® share—a commitment to high-quality, effective products made with safe and scientifically proven ingredients for the whole family.

Alba has become a champion for parents and families by founding The Honest Company, a mission-driven consumer products company dedicated to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives. "Jessica Alba was our first and only choice as partner," says Wes Parris, CEO of i-Health. "Her life very much reflects our consumer, who is demanding effective products, transparency and information on clean and trusted ingredients so that they make informed, healthy choices."

"The Difference is Culturelle®," will highlight the science behind the brand's ingredients, including the single-most-studied probiotic strain, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG®)††, and the company's commitment to transparency. Created in tandem by Grok and The Thomas Collective, and directed by Cliff Watts, the campaign features real and relatable moments of Alba's busy daily life, illustrating that little efforts—like taking a daily probiotic to support overall wellness—can go a long way in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

"As a busy mom of three and entrepreneur, I believe in taking an honest, balanced and realistic approach to living a healthy life," says Alba. "It's all the little things that add up and make a big difference. Culturelle® Probiotics are an easy, everyday choice for me and for my family that can truly make an impact on our overall health."

Culturelle® offers a wide range of Baby, Kids and Adult products designed for digestive and immune health and are available at Amazon.com and major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens, with a suggested retail price ranging from $12.99 to $25.99.

To learn more about the partnership visit www.culturelle.com.

About Culturelle® Probiotics

Culturelle® is a leading probiotic brand focused on supporting the digestive and immune health of families worldwide*†††. Its portfolio of products covers the needs of families from infants to adults. It contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG®), the most clinically studied probiotic strain††, which has been demonstrated to restore the natural balance of "good" bacteria in the digestive tract to help alleviate occasional digestive distress as well as support the body's natural defenses*.



