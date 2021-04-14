Culturelle® Probiotics Introduces "Take Back Your Days" to Celebrate More IBS Symptom-Free Days with New IBS Complete Support Product Launch

CROMWELL, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This IBS Awareness Month, Culturelle® Probiotics is giving the 35 million Americans that suffer from IBS1 the time back that they lost due to IBS symptoms with the launch of Culturelle® IBS Complete Support, a medical food for the dietary management of IBS that can reduce severity of IBS symptoms by 60%.† And to help them celebrate their reclaimed time Culturelle® Probiotics launched the Take Back Your Days campaign, offering monetary rewards to use toward their more symptom-free days.

On average, those that suffer from IBS miss out on 20 percent of the year2. The Take Back Your Days program is an answer to those impacted days, offering consumers a chance to win $100 to spend doing something they enjoy with time they have reclaimed from IBS symptoms. Consumers can enter during the month of April, and the first 1,000 entrants will receive a free box of Culturelle® IBS Complete Support, to be used only under medical supervision and direction.

Culturelle® IBS Complete Support is the first product from the brand that does not contain probiotics. It is a medical food powered by HMO bioactive prebiotics, natural digestive nutrients, that promote the growth of your own good gut bacteria. When taken daily under the supervision of a physician, it is clinically shown to relieve IBS symptoms such as stomach pain, bloating, constipation and diarrhea associated with all types of IBS.† As with all Culturelle® products, it is clinically studied and passes the highest standards of testing.

"We are digestive health experts, so developing a product that helps with the severity of IBS symptoms was natural," said Brand Manager Eric Bianco. "Providing an opportunity for these customers to not only have more symptom-free days but enjoy those days on us is part of who we are. We develop products and solutions to help our customers live every day with confidence."

Culturelle® IBS Complete Support reduces days with symptoms due to IBS by 50 percent†, giving sufferers more freedom. Culturelle® IBS Complete Support is free from yeast, gluten, added sugar, soy and artificial dyes. It is available now at a number of retailers, with a suggested retail price starting at $29.98.

About Culturelle® Probiotics

Culturelle® is a leading probiotic brand focused on supporting the digestive and immune health of families worldwide^. Its portfolio of products covers the needs of families from infants to adults. Using only ingredients that pass the highest standards of testing, Culturelle® products contain probiotic strains that have been thoroughly researched, such as Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, which has over 30 years of scientific research and over 200 clinical studies.

†Shown in an open label clinical study including 317 IBS participants.

^Based on: Nielsen xAOC 52 W/E 1/23/21.

