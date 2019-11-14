CultureWizard Releases Groundbreaking Global Inclusion Learning Course

Unlike other courses, which focus primarily on the challenge of achieving a diverse organization, CultureWizard's Global Inclusion Course helps individuals and their organizations capitalize on all dimensions of human diversity. The course is unique because it introduces methods for enhancing inclusion on a global scale. It is built around 7 learning segments which assess and teach the skills necessary to create inclusive environments at all levels of the organization.

Following the opening video that viscerally communicates the power and importance of inclusion in a diverse workforce, each user completes an assessment that provides them with a personal "inclusion" profile. This enables them to 1) recognize their awareness of implicit biases—both overt and hidden; 2) understand how their own backgrounds have impacted their values and judgements, as well as their own capacity to act inclusively, and 3) appreciate their capacity for flexibility and growth.

Finally, the course walks users through interactive scenarios that are unique to their workplace roles. It invites them to develop a personal action plan that will make their behavior more inclusive, and advance their careers, while helping their organizations thrive.

As the premier intercultural training provider, CultureWizard has created this course to provide a balanced, multicultural viewpoint on diversity challenges with scenarios and interactions as they may take place anywhere in the world.

According to Charlene Solomon, president of RW3 CultureWizard, "In 2019 there's been a confluence of intercultural understanding with Diversity & Inclusion. Most of us work with people from everywhere in the world—personally or virtually—all the time, and in this environment, you cannot be inclusive without understanding culture and you cannot capitalize the diversity within your organization without finding ways to engage everyone. "

RW3 CultureWizard is an intercultural learning organization based in New York City that specializes in blended solutions—combining its CultureWizard digital learning platform with facilitated learning experiences. Founded in 2001, RW3 CultureWizard offers over 30 years of experience fusing self-guided learning technologies with intercultural wisdom to develop global business skills for leaders, teams, individual contributors and international assignees all over the world.

For more information, please email jorge.vargas@rw-3.com or call (212) 691-8900.

SOURCE RW3 CultureWizard