Culturs Magazine Coverstar CEO Solomon D. Trujillo works to spotlight Latinos, their role in the U.S. and the important work of Latino Donor Collaborative

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Business Executive Solomon D. Trujillo is chair of the Trujillo Group, LLC, which invests in private companies domestically and internationally. Trujillo's work aims to create an accurate understanding of Latinos in the United States and their critical importance to the country. Trujillo talks about his experiences and current projects and serves as Coverstar for the Autumn 2022 issue with Culturs Global Multicultural Magazine, which celebrates cross-cultural identity because everyone should feel like they matter.

Latino Chief Executive Sol Trujillo is Coverstar for Culturs Fall 2022 issue Culturs Lifestyle Network Afro-Latina CEO Doni Aldine defines how their organization embraces the cultural "in-between" spaces

Trujillo was one of the youngest executives in AT &T's history, and became the first ever Latino Chief Executive Officer for US West - making him the youngest native-born Latino to serve as CEO of a Fortune 200 Company. Speaking personally on his experience in the workforce, Trujillo believes one's ethnicity should feel empowering despite how many have performed within specific roles in a company's past. "There are a lot of Latinos who get to positions and then pretend they're someone else. You need to do what you need to do, but that doesn't mean that you can't be who you are and reflect your heritage. I've always treated being Latino as a strength," Trujillo said.

Some believe that residing in the U.S. can lead Latin culture to diminish within households if not actively practiced. Trujillo explains how the passion that drove his success originated from his upbringing and the environment where his parents created for him. He thinks that living in Cheyenne, Wyo. made incorporating Latin culture easier than other U.S. cities. With that, Trujillo has taken his upbringing and tied it to different aspects of his career endeavors, like the data and analysis used to better understand Latinos in the U.S.

Trujillo's interview with Culturs Magazine discusses his unique experiences and business endeavors such as serving on the boards of globally branded companies including PepsiCo, Bank of America, EDS, US West, Target, Soufun (China) and more. He also shared his views on the "Negra Como Soy" (I am Afro Latina) of the Destinations with Doni Podcast. Find his story in the magazine at Cultursmag.com/culturs-mag and the podcast at NegraComoSoy.com

ABOUT:

Culturs Global Multicultural Lifestyle Network uses media, products and experiences to activate 21st Century Cultural Diversity. The brand caters to those "in-between" – multiethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile persons (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids), because everyone should feel like they matter. Learn more at Cultursmag.com

Contact: Christina Jacobson- [email protected]

303.905.9903

SOURCE Culturs