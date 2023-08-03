Culverhouse Contributes $100,000 to Support Sarasota Mental Health Court To Bridge Shortfall

After Public Funding Falls Short to Fully Fund Program

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After learning about the public funding shortfall for the Sarasota County Comprehensive Treatment Court (CTC) this year, attorney and CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Hugh Culverhouse Jr. contributes $100,000 to ensure the 2023 program is fully funded. CTC is a mental health diversion program implemented in the local courts that helps move individuals who commit non-violent offenses suffering from mental health disorders out of the jails and into treatment programs.

"When I saw the dramatic impact this program is making and heard that the public funding fell short, I wanted to do more," said Hugh Culverhouse Jr. "Supporting mental health initiatives helps destigmatize mental health issues and provides critical resources for individuals struggling with mental illnesses, leading to healthier and more resilient communities."

The contribution follows recent donations from Culverhouse and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Earlier this year, each contributed $50,000 to the program.

Reports have consistently shown that Sarasota County jails have operated over their capacity of inmates throughout the years, and the continuation of the CTC program could effectively address the issue of overcrowding. Treating the underlying mental illness for defendants who have committed certain non-violent offenses and do not have a significant criminal history, instead of detaining and prosecuting them, provides a cost-effective alternative to incarceration.

Culverhouse currently serves as the CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd in Sarasota, FL. With the unwavering commitment of creating positive change beyond the realm of business, Culverhouse has donated tens of millions of dollars to various community causes, higher education, mental health, and social welfare initiatives. With a focus on environmental responsibility, Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has overseen the Palmer Ranch, a 15,000-acre master-planned community, for almost three decades. As a visionary with emphasis on preserving the community's natural resources and habitats for future generations, the community's environmental systems plan has received national recognition and has been used as a model for environmental planning nationally.

Prior to his current role as CEO, Culverhouse served as a former assistant U.S. attorney, handling complex cases for the Southern District of Florida. His commitment to upholding the integrity of financial markets led him to serve as a trial attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission in its division of enforcement. After his tenure in public service, Culverhouse ventured into private practice for more than two decades, where his financial acumen and in-depth legal knowledge led to countless successful cases for his clients.

With a strong educational foundation, Culverhouse holds two degrees from the University of Florida – a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a law degree from UF Levin College of Law. He completed an MBA program with a focus on corporate finance at New York University and he has earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, bolstering his expertise in financial matters with a focus on maintaining the highest professional standards.

