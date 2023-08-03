Culverhouse Contributes $100,000 to Support Sarasota Mental Health Court To Bridge Shortfall

News provided by

Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd

03 Aug, 2023, 11:12 ET

After Public Funding Falls Short to Fully Fund Program

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After learning about the public funding shortfall for the Sarasota County Comprehensive Treatment Court (CTC) this year, attorney and CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Hugh Culverhouse Jr. contributes $100,000 to ensure the 2023 program is fully funded. CTC is a mental health diversion program implemented in the local courts that helps move individuals who commit non-violent offenses suffering from mental health disorders out of the jails and into treatment programs.

"When I saw the dramatic impact this program is making and heard that the public funding fell short, I wanted to do more," said Hugh Culverhouse Jr. "Supporting mental health initiatives helps destigmatize mental health issues and provides critical resources for individuals struggling with mental illnesses, leading to healthier and more resilient communities."

The contribution follows recent donations from Culverhouse and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Earlier this year, each contributed $50,000 to the program.

Reports have consistently shown that Sarasota County jails have operated over their capacity of inmates throughout the years, and the continuation of the CTC program could effectively address the issue of overcrowding. Treating the underlying mental illness for defendants who have committed certain non-violent offenses and do not have a significant criminal history, instead of detaining and prosecuting them, provides a cost-effective alternative to incarceration.

Culverhouse currently serves as the CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd in Sarasota, FL. With the unwavering commitment of creating positive change beyond the realm of business, Culverhouse has donated tens of millions of dollars to various community causes, higher education, mental health, and social welfare initiatives. With a focus on environmental responsibility, Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has overseen the Palmer Ranch, a 15,000-acre master-planned community, for almost three decades. As a visionary with emphasis on preserving the community's natural resources and habitats for future generations, the community's environmental systems plan has received national recognition and has been used as a model for environmental planning nationally.

Prior to his current role as CEO, Culverhouse served as a former assistant U.S. attorney, handling complex cases for the Southern District of Florida. His commitment to upholding the integrity of financial markets led him to serve as a trial attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission in its division of enforcement. After his tenure in public service, Culverhouse ventured into private practice for more than two decades, where his financial acumen and in-depth legal knowledge led to countless successful cases for his clients.

With a strong educational foundation, Culverhouse holds two degrees from the University of Florida – a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a law degree from UF Levin College of Law. He completed an MBA program with a focus on corporate finance at New York University and he has earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, bolstering his expertise in financial matters with a focus on maintaining the highest professional standards.

Media Contact:

Maryann Grgic
[email protected]

SOURCE Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.