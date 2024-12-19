Culver's Officially Opens in Princeton - A New Destination for ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the Princeton community," said Taylor VanHoutan, local franchise owner. "This town has been so welcoming, and we can't wait for everyone to experience Culver's warm hospitality and delicious food. Whether you're craving a ButterBurger, a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard, or both, we're here to deliver an outstanding dining experience."

The new Culver's features dine-in seating, a drive-thru, and take-out service. Guests can place their order at the front counter, relax in the cozy dining area, and enjoy their made-to-order meals delivered directly to their table.

"We've worked hard to create a place where the community can come together and enjoy great food in a welcoming environment," said Deanna Wesley, who co-owns the restaurant with Taylor VanHoutan. "We're excited to be part of Princeton and look forward to serving the community for years to come."

The opening of Culver's in Princeton is not only a win for local food lovers but also a boost for the local economy, as the restaurant has created several new job opportunities for area residents.

Basir Tareen, CEO and Owner of Tareen Development Partners, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Taylor, Deanna, and Anthony to bring Culver's to Princeton. Their dedication to excellent customer service and quality food is a perfect match for the Culver's brand, and we look forward to seeing the restaurant thrive in this vibrant community."

Culver's is renowned for its commitment to high-quality, handcrafted food made with fresh ingredients. Whether you're a fan of their iconic ButterBurgers, a sweet tooth with a craving for Fresh Frozen Custard, or looking for a satisfying meal, the new Culver's in Princeton has something for everyone.

