CUMBERLAND ADVISORS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

NATIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM CELEBRATES 50 YEARS AND REALIGNS FOR THE FUTURE

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory firm announced board and executive leadership changes as part of its overall succession plan. Financial industry veteran David E. Sparks has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors. Co-Founder David R. Kotok will remain Chief Investment Officer and a member of the board. John R. Mousseau will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Fixed Income and Matthew C. McAleer will assume the role of President and Director of Private Wealth.

Sparks joined the Board of Directors in 2018, and his association with Cumberland Advisors goes back more than 20 years. Sparks has extensive experience in financial services executive management, including serving as Chairman and CEO of two public banks which he founded. McAleer was elected President by the Board of Directors, to share overall management responsibilities, making it possible for Mousseau to focus more of his efforts on managing fixed income and their growing client base.

Cumberland has been investing money in proprietary fixed income, equity, and balanced strategies for individuals, financial advisors, institutional and non-profit clients for 50 years.

David R. Kotok and Sheldon "Shep" Goldberg launched Cumberland Advisors in 1973, in Vineland, New Jersey with active management of bond portfolios. Cumberland came to be recognized for fixed income expertise and today the firm is known for implementing a total return approach, actively managing duration, and focusing on high credit quality in fixed income strategies.

McAleer explained, "Our firm's in-house team of leading thinkers on interest rate movement, monetary policy and capital markets conduct independent research providing input and guidance on structuring our various investment strategies. We always try to share this thinking with clients, colleagues, and media. That will not change."

Mousseau believes the firm's communication with clients about strategies and performance separates Cumberland from the biggest investment managers. "Following in the tradition of David and Shep, Cumberland Advisors places an emphasis on being transparent and reachable by our current and prospective clients. Each Friday, we produce a recap video called "Week in Review", on the Cumberland Advisors YouTube channel. Matthew McAleer, and I talk freely about what we see in the market, how we are adjusting our positions and what we will be looking for in the week ahead for equities and bonds. Clients reach out and we respond directly."

What began as a small shop with posted newsletters has grown into a firm serving clients nationwide, "We begin the next 50 years just like the last," said Kotok, "with strong leadership, good research, independent thought, active management and a culture of client service."

For more information, visit Cumberland Advisors.

About Cumberland Advisors 
Cumberland Advisors is a dedicated fee-for-service asset manager that joins market leading knowledge, analysis, and management. A registered investment advisory firm since 1973, Cumberland has been investing money in proprietary fixed income, equity, and balanced strategies for individuals, financial advisors, and institutional clients. Cumberland believes in independent thought, active management and a culture of client service. The firm has a conservative investment orientation to manage both risks as well as returns. To learn more about Cumberland Advisor's investment philosophy and investment strategies visit cumber.com.

