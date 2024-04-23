Cumberland County Approves Hecate Energy's 150 MW Solar Energy Facility in Virginia

Renewable Energy Project to Deliver Significant Economic Development to Central Virginia

CUMBERLAND, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecate Energy, a top-ten U.S. developer, owner and operator of renewable power projects and energy storage solutions, today announced approval of the Siting Agreement and Conditional Use Permit application for the planned 150-megawatt (MW) Cumberland Solar Facility.

"This approval helps realize our common goal to bring substantial economic benefits to Cumberland County and build energy independence for Virginia," said Preston Schultz, Cumberland Solar Facility's lead project developer. "We appreciate the leadership and support demonstrated by the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors in advancing this project."

The vote on March 12 by the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors authorized Hecate Energy to bring this approximately $200 million private infrastructure investment to the county. Cumberland Solar Facility will contribute $14 million in direct payments to Cumberland County and millions more in indirect economic impact to the region. It will be built on nearly 1,000 acres in the Cartersville community of Northern Cumberland County.

"Cumberland Solar Facility underscores Central Virginia's commitment to sustainable development. This project is set to create local jobs and provide vital financial support to essential community services, including firefighting, emergency medical response, and educational programs," said Schultz.

The project is expected to create 150 local jobs and contribute $25 million in direct onsite wages during construction. Hecate Energy anticipates breaking ground on the solar farm in 2028 and commercial operation starting in 2030.

The 150 MW solar farm will be capable of supplying over 300,000 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year – enough to power over 37,500 average Virginia households. The emissions-free energy from Cumberland Solar Facility is expected to offset 138,800 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, which according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is equivalent to eliminating the annual emissions from 30,176 passenger vehicles.

Hecate Energy anticipates that Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality will issue a permit for the project in 2024 or early 2025.

About Hecate Energy

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in California, Connecticut, Ohio, and Tennessee, Hecate Energy is a top-ten developer of solar power plants, wind power plants, and energy storage solutions in North America. Founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans who have worked together for more than 20 years, Hecate Energy has over 2.5 GW of renewable energy developments across the United States.

