Cumberland Farms Donates $10,000 To The Westborough High School Athletic Facilities Renovation Project

More specifically, the Rangers on Track renovation project includes the following:

Resurfacing of the track

Replacing the existing stadium field with alternative fill turf

ADA compliant closed style bleacher seating

A new press box and storage shed

Landscaping

Restoring the Upper Hayes Field with a new alternative fill turf field and bleachers

Field lighting

"The Rangers on Track renovation project will benefit so many people in the Westborough community and we wanted to contribute towards making this a reality," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "We are proud to be a part of this community and want to do our part to support the people within it."

To celebrate the donation, Cumberland Farms will host a check presentation at its Store Support Center in Westborough on Tuesday, May 29th at 10:00 AM. Among the attendees will be Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms and the following Westborough officials:

Amber Bock , Superintendent Westborough Public Schools

, Superintendent Westborough Public Schools Ian Johnson , Selectman

, Selectman Brian Callahan , Principal Westborough High School

, Principal Westborough High School Johanna DiCarlo , Athletic Director Westborough High School

, Athletic Director Westborough High School Sara Dullea , Rangers on Track Committee

, Rangers on Track Committee Maura Shunney , Rangers on Track Committee

, Rangers on Track Committee Maureen Johnson , Rangers on Track Committee

In 2017, Cumberland Farms relocated its Store Support Center (SSC) from Framingham to 165 Flanders Road in Westborough where it joined the company's distribution warehouse and culinary center. The facility is home to 600-plus Team Members.

For more information on the Westborough High School Rangers on Track renovation project, please visit www.whsrangersontrack.org. Donations can be made online or checks can be made payable to Rangers on Track and mailed to Rangers on Track, 45 West Main Street, Westborough, MA 01581. To keep up with Cumberland Farms, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

