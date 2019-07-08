Cumberland Farms Expands Coffee Menu With New Mocha Frozen Cold Brew

"We know how popular our Farmhouse Blend iced coffee is, and, with the arrival of the warm weather months, we wanted to offer our customers a frozen coffee drink they could enjoy all summer and beyond," said Gwen Forman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cumberland Farms. "We hope our customers enjoy the great taste of the Mocha Frozen Cold Brew as they try to beat the heat this summer. In addition to tasting great, it is a tremendous value at 99 cents for a small or a large."

Mocha Frozen Cold Brew is the latest addition to Cumberland Farms' menu of high-quality coffee choices offered at a great value. The brand also offers signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, which is made from 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America. And both are just 99 cents for a small or large, hot or iced. Customers can also customize their beverages by adding their favorite flavor shots, like classic French Vanilla and Hazelnut, at no extra charge.

To find a store near you, visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service is key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry, to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information about a Cumberland Farms near you, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

SOURCE Cumberland Farms

Related Links

http://www.cumberlandfarms.com

