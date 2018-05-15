Cumberland Farms Honors Memory Of Corporal Eugene Cole With One-Day Fundraiser Across Maine

Eugene Cole, 61, a Somerset County Sheriff's Officer, was killed while on duty in Norridgewock last month. Cole, who entered law enforcement later in life after closing his television repair shop in 2000, was well known and respected by the community he gave his life to serve and protect.

"As part of the Maine community, we were deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "We hope this fundraiser will help Corporal Cole's family during this very difficult time."

Maine residents who wish to participate can find a local Cumberland Farms by visiting https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or by following Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms. To donate directly to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund, customers may send a check payable to The Corporal Cole Memorial Fund, c/o Bangor Savings Bank, 113 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

