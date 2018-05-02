Cumberland Farms Honors Memory of Sergeant Sean Gannon with One-Day Cape Cod Fundraiser

Sean Gannon, 32, was a member of the Yarmouth Police Department for eight years and was killed while on duty last month. An active member in the community, he also dedicated much of his time to Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Cape Cod.

"As part of the Cape community we were deeply saddened by this tragic event and believe we have an obligation to support Officer Gannon's family," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms.

Members of the Cape Cod community who wish to participate can find a local Cumberland Farms by visiting https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or by following Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms. To donate directly to the Officer Sean Gannon Memorial Fund, please visit http://yarmouthpolicefoundation.org/donate/.

