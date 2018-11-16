Cumberland Farms Hosts Two "Pump My Ride" Events In Port Orange

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms, a leading coffee, convenience and gasoline retailer, is today announcing that the brand will host "Pump My Ride" events at its two Port Orange stores. During the events, the retailer will gift the first 100 SmartPay Check-Link® mobile app users with $10 in free gasoline. Current SmartPay members who have the app downloaded to their smartphones are eligible to receive free gas, and those who have a physical card or have yet to enroll still have time to download the SmartPay app via the App Store or Google Play. All attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Cumberland Farms menu items, including Breakfast Sandwiches and the brand's signature Farmhouse Blend coffee.

The "Pump My Ride" Port Orange events will take place on Tuesday, January 22nd and Wednesday, January 23rd from 8:00am-10:00am on a first come, first served basis. Below are the details for each event:

Tuesday, January 22nd

Store Address: 3803 South Clyde Morris Boulevard

Time: 8:00am-10:00am

Wednesday, January 23rd

Store Address: 3567 South Nova Road

Time: 8:00am-10:00am

"Since launching our SmartPay program six years ago, Cumberland Farms has saved members over $100 million in fuel purchases," said David Heilbronner, Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising at Cumberland Farms. "We want to thank our Port Orange SmartPay mobile app users by helping to fill up their tanks. We encourage all of our customers to sign up for the SmartPay mobile app to save money on every gallon of fuel and receive the rewards that come with the program."

SmartPay saves customers 10 cents on every gallon of gas, every day, at all Cumberland Farms retail locations that sell gas. Free to join and free to use, SmartPay mobile app users can earn their way to free, select in-store menu items, such as pizza and breakfast sandwiches via Clubs that reward users with a free menu item for every ten items purchased. In addition, customers earn a free coffee, fountain drink or bottled water for every 50 gallons of fuel purchased.

To download the SmartPay app, visit the Apple App store or Google Play, and set up your account through the mobile app or visit www.cumberlandfarms.com/smartpay.

For more information on Cumberland Farms locations throughout Florida, visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

SOURCE Cumberland Farms

