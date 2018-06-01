Cumberland Farms Launches Summer of SmartPay

During the Summer of SmartPay, every gasoline purchase using SmartPay will count as one entry and each in-store purchase using SmartPay will count as two entries. At the end of each of the three months, Cumberland Farms will randomly select one grand prizewinner, who will win one year of free gasoline, and 80 runner-up winners who will each win a prize of 50 gallons of free gasoline.

"With so many families planning to hit the road this summer, we thought it would be fun to give SmartPay users a chance to win some free gas," said David Heilbronner, Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising at Cumberland Farms. "We encourage our customers to enjoy the convenience of using SmartPay when shopping in-store in addition to saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas."

In February, Cumberland Farms rolled out a completely revamped SmartPay app. In addition to saving users 10 cents on every gallon of gas, mobile app users enjoy benefits such as a free coffee or fountain beverage for every 50 gallons of gas purchased. Mobile app users also earn their way to free select in-store menu items, like pizza and breakfast sandwiches via Clubs that reward users with a free menu item for every ten items purchased. In addition, mobile app users receive bonus reward coupons for many other popular items.

SmartPay is available as a mobile app or payment card. The mobile app can be downloaded by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play. Accounts can be set up through the app or at https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/smartpay. Payment cards are free, and are available at any Cumberland Farms retail location. See full rules for Summer of SmartPay at https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/terms/summerofsmartpay or for how to enter without making a purchase and complete details. To find a Cumberland Farms location near you, visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/stores or follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

