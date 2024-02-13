CUMBERLAND PACKING CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHADE GROUP AS NEW PR AGENCY OF RECORD

Cumberland Packing Corp. has tapped into the talents at Shade Group for creative communications including public relations, marketing and partnerships.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Packing Corp . , a leader in the consumer goods and sweetener industry, best known for their iconic brands; In The Raw®, Sweet'N Low® and Butter Buds® has elected creative communications agency Shade Group PR as its public relations agency of record.

Shade Group PR is responsible for developing and executing comprehensive creative communications including brand building initiatives, partnerships, events and media relations to offer a synergistic communications approach. Shade Group will help support branding efforts for In The Raw® including Sugar In The Raw, Stevia In The Raw, Organic Agave In The Raw, Monk Fruit In The Raw and Organic Honey In The Raw. Additionally, Shade Group will help invigorate the iconic Sweet'N Low Brand.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Shade Group. They delivered a creative and impactful strategy to help launch Organic Hot Agave In The Raw, and we can't wait to carry that momentum to support the full In The Raw portfolio. We're also excited to bring our iconic and beloved Sweet'N Low brand to life in new and unexpected ways." – Steven Eisenstadt, CEO of Cumberland Packing Corp.

This announcement follows Shade Group PR's innovative work with the launch of Organic Hot Agave In The Raw®. Shade Group aligned Organic Hot Agave In The Raw® for participation in events with New York City Wine and Food Festival and Brooklyn Magazine's Movie Nights as well as influencer-driven collaborations spanning nationally at local hotspots like Los Angeles' Gracias Madre, New York City's El Churro and Miami's Hoja Taqueria working with big names in the content creator space including JonnyCakes, Nico Norena and more. Through developing and executing successful campaigns, Shade Group PR has become the agency of record for Cumberland Packing Corp's. entire portfolio.

"It's been such a special experience supporting the Cumberland team - they trusted our creativity and allowed us to truly think outside the box in terms of strategy and execution for the Hot Agave launch," says Shade Group Founder & Principal Haley Edelson Cohen. "We're grateful to be able to step into this next chapter and put our ideas into action portfolio-wide."

ABOUT SHADE GROUP

A people-first creative communications agency, aimed at consistently generating awareness, creating an impact, and building credibility for clients across a wide range of industries. Shade Group PR draws from the team's extensive experience to maximize the impact of media relations and marketing efforts, develop innovative and creative campaigns, and give your business its well-deserved time in the sun. Shade Group employs a collaborative, hands-on approach aimed at meeting and exceeding client goals.

ABOUT CUMBERLAND PACKING CORP.

Cumberland Packing Corp., makers of In The Raw@ and Sweet'N Low®, is a family-owned and operated business founded and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY for over 70 years. As pioneers within the sweetener category, they are dedicated to enhancing the world by creating iconic brands and trusted products including Sugar In The Raw, Stevia In The Raw, Organic Agave In The Raw, Organic Honey In The Raw and Sweet'N Low. Cumberland Packing Corp. brands have become staples in households, restaurants, and cafes, offering delightfully sweet taste without compromising on health-conscious choices and enjoyed by consumers worldwide.

